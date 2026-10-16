One Doctor, One Office: The Dental Lounge In Hampstead Pairs Espresso And Massaging Chairs With Same-Day Crowns

Dr. Amanda Gill, The Dental Lounge, Hampstead, NC

The team at The Dental Lounge in Hampstead, NC

The Dental Lounge: Dental Verified, Score 97

At Dr. Amanda Gill's Hampstead practice every patient sees the same dentist, and The Dental Lounge holds a 5.0-star average across 46 reviews.

- The Dental Lounge, Hampstead, NCHAMPSTEAD, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Patients walking into The Dental Lounge often notice first what is missing. There is no clinical smell, no droning drill soundtrack, no sense of being processed through a high-volume machine. Instead there is espresso in the lobby and essential oils in the air. Owned and led by Dr. Amanda Gill, The Dental Lounge is built on a deliberate promise: one doctor, one office, and the same trusted provider at every visit. That model has earned the practice a 97/100 Dental Score and a 5.0-star average across 46 patient reviews.One Doctor, One Office, One RelationshipThe Dental Lounge was founded to give patients a real alternative to the typical dental office. Rather than chasing volume, the practice emphasizes quality and personalized treatment at every appointment. Continuity of care is one of its central core values. Patients work with Dr. Gill to develop their treatment plan and then see that same plan carried out by the same doctor. No one is bounced between providers, and patients always know what to expect when they arrive.That steady relationship shapes everything about how care is delivered. The practice takes a holistic, comprehensive approach to oral health and treats autonomy as something to be honored, not managed. "We respect your autonomy and understand you are a person, not a procedure," the practice says. That conviction shows up in the way Dr. Gill works. Patients describe her taking time at each session to explain procedures in full, listening closely, and bringing a gentle, patient manner to adults and children alike. Families with children who arrived anxious from past dental experiences, and patients with special needs, find a calm and nurturing chairside presence.A Lounge, Not a Waiting RoomThe practice's name is a description, not a gimmick. The Dental Lounge was designed so that people can actually relax at the dentist, and the details are generous: espresso and other drinks in the lobby, massaging dental chairs, televisions mounted on the ceiling, custom lip balms, noise-cancelling headphones, and blankets and pillows. Essential oils round out a space that doesn't look, smell, or sound like an ordinary dental office. The aim is serenity, and the team believes a calm, comfortable experience contributes to overall wellness. Anxiety-friendly, gentle care is woven into the visit rather than offered as an extra, and patients who once dreaded the dentist count among the practice's most devoted supporters.Same-Day Crowns and Comprehensive CareComfort is matched by capability. Many patients at The Dental Lounge can receive a same-day crown, completed in a single visit with no temporary and no return trip. Beyond crowns, the practice offers a broad scope of general, restorative, and cosmetic dentistry under one roof. Preventive care runs from regular cleanings to periodontal scaling and root planing. Restorative options include fillings, crowns and bridges, extractions, wisdom teeth removal, and, for missing teeth, partial dentures, complete dentures, and implant restorations.On the cosmetic side, Dr. Gill offers take-home and in-office teeth whitening, porcelain veneers, composite bonding, and clear aligner therapy including Invisalign, along with braces. Every cosmetic plan is custom tailored to the patient's goals and budget, whether the concern is color, spacing, crowding, or the shape of the teeth. A first visit includes an examination and record gathering and may include a cleaning. Free consultations and second opinions are available for patients weighing their options.Beyond the Teeth: TMJ Pain and Dental Sleep MedicineOne of the practice's most distinctive offerings reaches beyond the smile itself. The Dental Lounge treats TMJ dysfunction, orofacial pain, and sleep-related breathing disorders, collaborating with a team of physicians, physical therapists, and sleep specialists. Services include sleep apnea appliances, TMJ treatment, and photobiomodulation, and these services may be billable to medical insurance. Dr. Gill is recognized for diagnostic persistence: one patient credits her with finally pinpointing the cause of months of pain and documenting it for the patient's ENT.Built for AccessThe Dental Lounge is currently accepting new patients of all ages, from children to adults. When emergencies strike, including severe tooth pain, a broken or knocked-out tooth, swelling, an abscess, or a lost crown, the team provides prompt, compassionate care. Walk-in emergency patients are accommodated around scheduled appointments during open hours, and an after-hours emergency line is available at 910-530-1370.The office is open Monday through Thursday from 8 AM to 3 PM and Friday from 8 AM to 1 PM. It accepts most major PPO plans, including Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, MetLife, UnitedHealthcare, Guardian, Humana, and BlueCross BlueShield. Payment options include cash, check, credit and debit cards, HSA/FSA, an in-house membership plan, and financing through Cherry. The office is wheelchair accessible, parking is free, and patients receive text appointment reminders. Located at 2761 NC Hwy 210, Suite C, near the Publix in Surf City, the practice serves Hampstead, Surf City, Topsail, and Sneads Ferry.Frequently Asked QuestionsAre you accepting new patients?Yes. The Dental Lounge is currently welcoming new patients of all ages.Do you offer emergency or same-day visits?Yes. Walk-in emergency patients are accommodated around scheduled patients during open hours, and an after-hours emergency line is available at 910-530-1370.Do you take my insurance?We accept most major PPO plans, including Delta Dental, Cigna, Aetna, MetLife, UnitedHealthcare, Guardian, Humana, and BlueCross BlueShield. TMJ and sleep services may be billable to medical insurance.Do you offer payment plans or financing?We work exclusively with Cherry for financing. Apply directly through our website. An in-house membership plan is also available.What technology and comforts do patients get?We can offer many patients same-day crowns, which means only one visit and no temporary. Patients also enjoy espresso and other drinks, massaging dental chairs, ceiling televisions, custom lip balms, noise-cancelling headphones, and blankets and pillows.How do I book an appointment?Call us at 910-530-1370, stop by the office near the Publix in Surf City, or request an appointment online.About The Dental LoungeThe Dental Lounge is an intimate, single-doctor dental practice in Hampstead, North Carolina, owned and led by Dr. Amanda Gill. Founded as an alternative to the typical dental office, it pairs spa-like comforts with comprehensive general, restorative, cosmetic, emergency, TMJ, and dental sleep medicine care. Built on continuity of care, the practice holds a 97/100 Dental Score and serves families across Hampstead, Surf City, Topsail, and Sneads Ferry.For more information about The Dental Lounge, visit thedentalloungenc.Verified Dental profile:Hampstead dentists on Dental: nc/hampstead/Dental:

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One Doctor, One Office: The Dental Lounge in Hampstead Pairs Espresso and Massaging Chairs with Same-Day Crowns News Provided By Dental October 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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