Downtown LA Gold Buyer: Compare Final In-Person Offers, Not Phone Quotes

We buy gold coin bullion, diamond jewelry, Rolex watches, and silver bars.

Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds explains why an item-specific, in-person evaluation matters when selling gold, natural diamonds and luxury watches in Los Angeles.

- Navid Lalezari, Owner, Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds, a buyer of gold, natural diamonds and luxury watches located inside the California Jewelry Mart at 617 S. Hill Street in Downtown Los Angeles, is encouraging Southern California residents who are thinking about selling jewelry this season to base their decision on a final, item-specific offer made after an in-person evaluation, rather than on a preliminary quote given over the phone or online.

The business, which has been buying gold, natural diamonds and luxury watches in Downtown Los Angeles since 2007, says many sellers call several buyers, pick the highest number they hear, and are then surprised when the final offer changes once the item is actually examined.

"A phone quote is only an estimate based on what the caller believes they have," said Navid Lalezari, owner of Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds. "Karat stamps can be wrong, a stone can turn out to be lab-grown, and a watch's condition, papers and service history all affect its value. The highest preliminary quote is not necessarily the highest final offer. The number that matters is what a buyer will pay after looking at the actual piece, and the best way to get that number is to bring the item in."

What Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds Buys

- Gold jewelry of all kinds, including broken chains, single earrings, class rings and outdated or unworn pieces

- Gold bullion coins and bars, purchased for their gold value

- Natural diamonds, loose or set in jewelry (the store does not buy lab-grown diamonds)

- Luxury watches, including Rolex, ideally with box, papers and service records

- Large, high-quality Colombian emeralds, Burmese rubies and Ceylon blue sapphires (certificates are welcome but not required)

How an In-Person Evaluation Works

Gold is tested for purity and weighed, and its value is based on that day's market price for gold. For qualified gold jewelry, offers typically fall between 90 and 95 percent of the day's market value, depending on the specific item and evaluation. That range is not guaranteed and does not apply to diamonds, watches, coins, bars or platinum.

Natural diamonds are evaluated on cut, color, clarity and carat weight, along with any grading report the seller provides. Luxury watches are assessed on model, authenticity, condition and documentation. Because each of these factors can only be confirmed by examining the item, Lalezari says an in-person visit is the most reliable way for a seller to learn what a piece is worth to a buyer.

Tips for Sellers Comparing Buyers

1. Ask whether a quote is preliminary or a final offer.

2. Ask how the item will be tested and weighed.

3. With jewelry that contains stones, ask the buyer to separate the gold value from the value of the stones.

4. Bring any receipts, certificates, grading reports, boxes and papers.

5. Bring a valid government-issued photo ID, which buyers typically require to complete a purchase.

6. Compare final, item-specific offers from different buyers before deciding.

"We would rather a customer come in, see the process and compare our final offer with anyone else's," Lalezari said. "People who have done their homework are the customers we like working with most."

Visiting the Store

Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and is closed Saturday and Sunday. Sellers can call 310-663-1340 or book an appointment online. Customer parking is available at Joe's Parking, 618 S. Olive Street, Los Angeles, CA 90014. Sellers who want to understand the process before visiting can read the company's guide on how jewelry buyers determine gold value.

About Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds

Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds buys gold, natural diamonds, select gemstones and luxury watches from the public at its location in the California Jewelry Mart, 617 S. Hill Street, in the heart of the Downtown Los Angeles Jewelry District. The business has been buying in Downtown Los Angeles since 2007, purchases items outright and does not offer loans. More information is available at cash4goldanddiamond.

Navid Lalezari

Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds

+1 310-663-1340

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Downtown LA Gold Buyer: Compare Final In-Person Offers, Not Phone Quotes News Provided By Cash 4 Gold & Diamonds October 16, 2026, 05:24 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Retail



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