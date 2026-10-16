Squires Tax Planning Opens New Office In Osage Beach, Missouri

Logo of Squires Tax Planning, a Columbia, Missouri based tax advisory firm serving clients nationwide.

Exterior view of Squires Tax Planning's new office at 3535 Osage Beach Pkwy, Suite 101, Osage Beach, Missouri.

Interior reception and waiting area at Squires Tax Planning's new Osage Beach office in Missouri.

New Lake of the Ozarks office brings advanced tax planning, real estate tax strategy and exit planning to local business owners and high-income earners.

- Paden Squires, Founder of Squires Tax PlanningOSAGE BEACH, MO, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Squires Tax Planning, a firm that helps business owners and high-income earners reduce their tax liabilities through proactive, ethical strategies, today announced the opening of its new office at 3535 Osage Beach Pkwy, Suite 101, Osage Beach, MO 65065. The new location expands the firm's presence beyond its headquarters in Columbia, Missouri, and gives clients in Osage Beach and across the Lake of the Ozarks region direct, in-person access to its team of tax planning professionals.The opening marks an important step in the firm's growth. Over the past several years, Squires Tax Planning has seen rising demand from entrepreneurs, real estate investors, medical and legal professionals, and families with complex financial lives. Many of these clients want more than a once-a-year tax return. They want a long-term partner who understands their goals, watches for changes in the tax code and helps them make informed decisions throughout the year. The Osage Beach office was created to meet that need.Why Proactive Tax Planning Matters:Most taxpayers think about taxes only when a filing deadline approaches. By then, many of the most valuable planning opportunities have already passed. Decisions about business structure, compensation, retirement contributions, equipment purchases, real estate holdings and the timing of income all affect what a client owes, and most of those decisions need to be made well before the tax year ends.Squires Tax Planning was built around a different approach. Rather than simply recording what happened, the firm works with clients ahead of time to plan what should happen. Its advisors review each client's full financial picture, identify opportunities that are often overlooked and build a written strategy designed to lower taxes legally and responsibly. The firm then meets with clients throughout the year to adjust that strategy as their income, assets and goals change.This approach is especially valuable in today's tax environment. Recent federal legislation has changed rules affecting individuals and businesses alike, from deductions and credits to the treatment of business income. For business owners and high earners, keeping up with these changes on their own can be difficult and costly. A planning-first relationship helps them respond quickly and confidently.Services Available at the New Office:Clients working with the Osage Beach office will have access to the full range of services Squires Tax Planning provides nationwide, including:. Advanced tax planning for business owners and high-income individuals, built around each client's income, entity structure and long-term goals. Business entity structuring and review, helping owners choose and maintain the structure that best fits how their business earns and distributes income. Real estate tax strategies for investors and property owners, including planning around depreciation, property acquisitions and sales. Exit and succession planning for owners preparing to sell, transfer or step back from their business, with a focus on keeping more of the value they have built. Retirement and wealth-building strategies that coordinate tax planning with savings, investment and estate goals. Year-round advisory support, including check-ins, projections and guidance when major financial decisions ariseThe firm also coordinates closely with clients' existing CPAs, attorneys and financial advisors, so that every part of a client's financial plan works together rather than in isolation.A Local Team With National Experience:The Osage Beach office will be staffed by members of the Squires Tax Planning team who work directly with local clients while drawing on the knowledge and resources of the firm's wider organization. Clients can expect the same structured planning process used at the firm's headquarters, delivered with the convenience of a nearby office."Opening in Osage Beach is a natural next step for us," said the leadership team at Squires Tax Planning. "Our clients want a partner who looks ahead, not just someone who files their return. This office lets us sit down face to face with more business owners and families, understand what they are working toward and build tax strategies that help them keep more of what they earn."The firm chose Osage Beach because the Lake of the Ozarks area is home to a growing number of small businesses, hospitality and tourism operators, real estate investors and retirees, many of whom face tax situations that benefit from careful, year-round planning. Seasonal income, short-term rental properties, family-owned businesses and retirement transitions are common in the region, and each brings its own set of tax considerations. The location is also a short drive from the firm's Columbia headquarters, making it easy for both teams to work closely together."People here should not have to choose between expert planning and personal service," the firm added. "With a local office, they can have both."Commitment to Ethical, Transparent Planning:Squires Tax Planning places a strong emphasis on ethics and transparency. Every strategy the firm recommends is grounded in current tax law and documented clearly, so clients understand not only what they are doing but why. The firm avoids aggressive or high-risk schemes and focuses instead on well-established planning methods that hold up over time.This commitment extends to how the firm communicates. Clients receive plain-language explanations of their options, realistic estimates of potential savings and clear guidance on the steps they need to take. The goal is to make taxes simpler, reduce stress and give clients the confidence to focus on running their businesses and growing their wealth.Supporting the Local Business Community:Beyond serving individual clients, Squires Tax Planning plans to take an active role in the Osage Beach business community. The firm expects to offer educational events, workshops and informational sessions on topics such as year-end tax planning, choosing the right business structure and preparing a business for sale. These sessions are designed to help local entrepreneurs make better financial decisions, whether or not they become clients."Good tax planning should not be a secret reserved for the largest companies," the Squires Tax Planning team said. "Small and mid-sized business owners drive local economies, and they deserve the same level of strategic advice. We want to be a resource for this community, not just another office on the map."Availability and Consultations:The new office is now open at 3535 Osage Beach Pkwy, Suite 101, Osage Beach, MO 65065. Business owners, real estate investors, professionals and families interested in learning how proactive tax planning could benefit them can schedule a consultation by calling +1 573-234-4660 or by visiting the Squires Tax Planning website. Initial consultations focus on understanding each client's situation and identifying where meaningful planning opportunities may exist.Existing clients will continue to receive the same level of service from the firm's Columbia, Missouri headquarters and may choose to meet with the Osage Beach team if that location is more convenient.About Squires Tax Planning:Squires Tax Planning helps business owners and high-income earners across the United States reduce their tax liabilities through proactive, ethical strategies. Its services range from advanced tax planning to real estate and exit strategies, with a focus on making taxes simpler and helping clients build long-term wealth. The firm is headquartered at 200 E Southampton Dr, Suite 101, Columbia, MO 65203, and now also serves clients from its office in Osage Beach, Missouri. To learn more or schedule a consultation, visit

Paden Squires

Squires Tax Planning

+1 573-234-4660

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Squires Tax Planning Opens New Office in Osage Beach, Missouri News Provided By Software Pro October 16, 2026, 05:28 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Insurance Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management



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