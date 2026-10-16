The Inflation Conflagration Is Back And Here To Stay
That assumption was wrong, and the consequences are now showing up in almost every major economy at the same time.
Prices in the eurozone are rising at 3.8%, the fastest pace in three years. US inflation has jumped to 3.7% after a 0.6% rise in September alone. Australia is running at 4%, and Britain at 3.1%, with petrol at its most expensive since late 2022. In India, inflation has climbed for six months in a row to reach 5.54%.
These economies have very different growth rates, labor markets and political pressures, yet they're all struggling with the same problem.
China has also changed direction. For years, its factories supplied the world with cheap goods and helped keep global prices low. Its factory prices are now rising at their fastest pace since mid-2022, meaning one of the biggest forces holding inflation down has started pushing it up.
It's easy to blame the energy shock and assume inflation will fade once oil prices settle. The evidence suggests otherwise. US inflation has stayed above the Federal Reserve's 2% target every month since March 2021, a stretch of more than five years.
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