The Inflation Conflagration Is Back And Here To Stay

MENAFN - Asia Times) Two years ago, central bankers on three continents all but declared victory over inflation. Markets took them at their word, and plenty of investors built their portfolios on the assumption that the price surge of 2022 was behind us.

That assumption was wrong, and the consequences are now showing up in almost every major economy at the same time.

Prices in the eurozone are rising at 3.8%, the fastest pace in three years. US inflation has jumped to 3.7% after a 0.6% rise in September alone. Australia is running at 4%, and Britain at 3.1%, with petrol at its most expensive since late 2022. In India, inflation has climbed for six months in a row to reach 5.54%.

These economies have very different growth rates, labor markets and political pressures, yet they're all struggling with the same problem.

China has also changed direction. For years, its factories supplied the world with cheap goods and helped keep global prices low. Its factory prices are now rising at their fastest pace since mid-2022, meaning one of the biggest forces holding inflation down has started pushing it up.

It's easy to blame the energy shock and assume inflation will fade once oil prices settle. The evidence suggests otherwise. US inflation has stayed above the Federal Reserve's 2% target every month since March 2021, a stretch of more than five years.