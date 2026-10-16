Big B Reveals Mika Singh Gifted Him A Grand Piano Despite Knowing He Can't Play It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has revealed that singer Mika Singh once sent him a grand piano as a gift, despite the actor not knowing how to play the instrument.

In a special Navratri episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18, music figures Falguni Pathak and Mika Singh will grace the sets alongside Amitabh. Amidst festive celebrations Big B shared a hilarious and heartwarming revelation about his bond with Mika.

Recalling the compliment, Amitabh said, "Hum aap sabko batana chahate hain ki Mika ji ki kuch aadate hain joh kaafi sundar hain. Aapki joh awaz hain bohot heen unique hain aur yeh Jaya ji ne pakda tha aur bataya tha humme aapke baare mein. Daler ji bhi gaate hain lekin aapki awaz kaafi suhaani hain aur kaafi alag kisam ki awaz hain aapki Mika ji."

(I would like to tell all of you that Mika ji has some very wonderful qualities. Your voice is very unique, and it was Jaya ji who noticed this and told me about you. Daler ji sings too, but your voice is very melodious and quite different in its own way, Mika ji.)

The host then lightheartedly poked fun at Mika's overwhelming generosity, sharing a candid story about receiving a grand piano at his residence unexpectedly.

Big B added:”Yeh itne dildar hain ki yeh humko na kuch na kuch bhejte rehte hain. Yeh humko ek bada sa piano, joh dughna bada hota hain, voh bhejte hain humare ghar ek gaadi mein bharke, aur humko piano bajana bhi nahi aata hain. Lekin humne uss piano ko ek sajawat ke roop mein ghar pe rakha hain, aur jabhi ghar par koi musician aate hain toh hum unko batate hain ki yeh Mika ji ne humme bheja hain aur usse hume anand mehsoos hota hain."

(He is so generous that he keeps sending me one thing or another. He sent me a huge piano, one that is twice as big, to my house, loaded into a vehicle, and I don't even know how to play the piano. But we have kept that piano at home as a decorative piece, and whenever a musician visits our house, we tell them that Mika ji sent it to me, and that gives me great pleasure.)

The show airs on Sony Entertainment Television.