Who Is Guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar? Indus Creed Founding Member Dies At 63 Farhan Akhtar Pays Tribute

Veteran guitarist Mahesh Tinaikar, a founding member of Indian rock band Rock Machine, later known as Indus Creed, has died at the age of 63. His death has left the Indian rock music community mourning the loss of a musician who helped shape the country's independent rock scene.

Who Was Mahesh Tinaikar?

Mahesh Tinaikar was a veteran Indian guitarist best known for being part of Rock Machine, one of India's early rock bands. Formed in 1984, the band later changed its name to Indus Creed and became a recognised name in the Indian rock music scene.

Tinaikar played an important role in shaping the band's musical identity through his guitar skills and performances. At a time when Western-style rock music was still finding its audience in India, Rock Machine helped bring original rock music to Indian listeners.

The band became known for songs such as Pretty Child, Top Of The Rock and Trapped. Its work helped establish a place for Indian rock bands in the country's independent music scene.

Mahesh Tinaikar Dies At 63

Mahesh Tinaikar reportedly died in Mumbai on October 15, 2026. According to media reports, he suffered a suspected heart attack. His death marks a major loss for fans of Indian rock music and musicians who were inspired by his work.

Tinaikar continued to be associated with music after Rock Machine evolved into Indus Creed. The band reunited in 2010 and released its album Evolve in 2012, bringing its music to a new generation of listeners.

Beyond performing, Tinaikar also worked as a music teacher and mentored aspiring guitarists. His contribution extended beyond the stage, as he helped young musicians develop their skills and understanding of music.

Farhan Akhtar And Vishal Dadlani Pay Tribute

Following the news of Tinaikar's death, several musicians and celebrities expressed their grief and remembered his contribution to Indian music.

Actor, filmmaker and musician Farhan Akhtar shared a black-and-white photograph of Tinaikar performing with his guitar on Instagram. He paid tribute to the late musician with a brief message, remembering him as a fellow artist.

Singer and composer Vishal Dadlani also expressed his condolences and acknowledged Tinaikar's influence on Indian rock music. Tributes from members of the music industry highlighted the impact he had on fellow musicians and aspiring artists.

Mahesh Tinaikar's Legacy In Indian Music

Mahesh Tinaikar will be remembered as one of the musicians associated with the early growth of India's independent rock movement. Through Rock Machine and Indus Creed, he contributed to a musical era that helped Indian rock reach a wider audience.

His journey as a guitarist, performer and mentor made him a part of the country's rock music history. For fans and fellow musicians, his work remains an important part of the legacy of Indian rock.