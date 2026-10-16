Delhi Police Busts Cocaine Network 4 Foreigners Arrested In Rohini

Delhi Police has busted a cocaine supply network in Rohini and arrested four foreign nationals, including a woman, recovering 168 grams of cocaine, Rs 35,900 in cash and other materials, officials said.

The police recovered weighing machines, packing materials, a scooter and a mobile phone during the operation. Police said several teams had been working to curb the illegal sale and movement of narcotic drugs in the Rohini area.

The Investigation and Arrests

On September 17, 2026, police registered an FIR under Sections 21(b) and 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at South Rohini police station. During the investigation, police arrested Seen Faye, a 33-year-old man from Senegal. Officers recovered 17 grams of cocaine, a scooter, a mobile phone and Rs 600 in cash from him.

Acting on information given by the first accused and further intelligence, a team of Special Staff arrested three more people on October 9, 2026. The team recovered an additional 151 grams of cocaine, Rs 35,300 in cash, weighing machines and packing materials such as plastic packets, adhesive tape and a lighter.

Accused Identified

The four arrested persons have been identified as Okolie Ifechukwu Bright, 35, a Nigerian national; Nassima Aminah, alias Nalubega Mariam, 35, a Ugandan national; Uchechukwu John, 35, a Nigerian national; and Seen Faye, 33, a Senegalese national.

Total Seizure

The total recovery in the case stands at 168 grams of cocaine and Rs 35,900 in cash, along with the scooter, mobile phone, weighing machines and packing materials.

The police team involved in the operation included SI Karambir, Head Constables Manjeet, Prakash, Yashpal, Amarjeet and Atul, and Women Constables Anita and Sujit.

Police said further investigation is continuing to identify other people involved in the network. (ANI)

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