Centre Hikes Export Duty On Petrol, Slashes Levy On Diesel Exports

The Centre has raised the export duty on petrol to Rs 2.5 per litre and reduced the levy on diesel exports to Rs 8.5 per litre for the next fortnight, as part of its periodic revision of taxes on petroleum products amid volatility in international energy markets.

Revised Duty Structure

Under the revised rates, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) on petrol exports has been increased from Rs 0.50 per litre to Rs 2.5 per litre, while the duty on diesel exports has been reduced from Rs 16 per litre to Rs 8.5 per litre. The Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on exports of both fuels remains nil.

Aviation Turbine Fuel Duty

The export duty on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) has been retained at Rs 10.5 per litre, applicable entirely as SAED.

Fortnightly Review Mechanism

The revised rates come into effect from October 16, following the previous revision on October 1. The export levies on petrol, diesel and ATF were introduced on March 27, 2026, to ensure the domestic availability of petroleum products by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis.

The government reviews the applicable rates every fortnight, taking into account average international prices of crude oil and petroleum products, including petrol, diesel and ATF, during the period since the previous review.

The latest revision reflects the government's periodic assessment of international market conditions and the need to maintain adequate domestic supplies of petroleum products. The levy mechanism is aimed at discouraging excessive exports when international market conditions could incentivise exporters to divert supplies away from the domestic market.

No Change in Domestic Excise Duty

There is, however, no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption, and the revised rates apply only to exports of the specified petroleum products.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)