San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust Selects Planetbids To Modernize Procurement Operations

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) SBRHT is a new government entity that requires centralized solicitations for vendors and for issuing Notices of Funding Available.

- David DiGiacomo, PlanetBids CEOSAN BERNARDINO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 16, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust has selected PlanetBids to manage its procurement operations, adopting the California-based company's solution for solicitation and vendor management to bring procurement onto a centralized electronic platform.SBHRT manages affordable housing programs and funding across the San Bernardino region, operating with a lean team responsible for procurement activity spanning professional services, consulting, and program-related contracts. SBRHT is a new government entity that requires centralized solicitations for vendors and for issuing Notices of Funding Available (NOFA).Centralized Solicitation Management – SBHRT now manages all solicitations through a single platform, from accepting purchase requests to creating and posting solicitations to accepting electronic bids, with enforced document requirements and a complete audit trail. Every solicitation record is centralized and easily accessible, supporting the transparency and accountability obligations that come with publicly funded affordable housing work.Vendor Management and Outreach – SBHRT's vendor portal gives consultants, contractors, and service providers a direct path to register, select relevant categories, and receive automatic notifications when solicitations post. The bid broadcast feature extends outreach to PlanetBids' California vendor network by commodity code, expanding competition beyond existing contacts. SBHRT can manage the entire Q&A and addendum release and acknowledgment process within the portal, removing important communications from email chains and placing them in an auditable, trackable system that protects against protest risk. The NOFA process is also centralized and easily administered with the use of PlanetBids."San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust is doing important work expanding affordable housing access across the region, and we;re glad to provide the procurement infrastructure to support that mission," said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. "We look forward to supporting their team as their program grows."Vendors interested in working with San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust can register, view open opportunities, and sign up for notifications in the new PlanetBids vendor portal.About San Bernardino Regional Housing TrustThe San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust is a joint powers authority created to fund and finance the planning and construction of affordable housing projects. SBRHT is made up of participating cities and the County within San Bernardino County that have chosen to jointly exercise their authority to address regional housing needs through coordinated planning, financing, and program implementation. SBRHT is a legally independent governmental entity governed by a Board of Directors composed of locally elected officials from member jurisdictions and housing and homelessness policy experts, consistent with state law. The Trust operates separately from its member agencies while remaining accountable through its adopted bylaws, public meetings, and required financial and programmatic reporting. Learn more at the San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust homepage.About PlanetBidsPlanetBids' lifecycle procurement platform helps procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline their purchasing operations and improve vendor and supplier relationships for better budget and resource management. With tools for bid and vendor management, business certification and insurance tracking, contract and document management, and reporting, PlanetBids is purpose built by procurement industry experts for agencies of all sizes and budgets. To learn more, visit planetbids.

Kath Fields

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San Bernardino Regional Housing Trust Selects PlanetBids to Modernize Procurement Operations News Provided By PlanetBids October 16, 2026, 05:08 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology



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