Madan Rathore Clarifies 'We Are With Pakistan' Remark After Viral Video Sparks Row

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Oct 16 (IANS) A political controversy has erupted in Rajasthan after a video of BJP State President Madan Rathore's speech went viral on social media. In the clip, Rathore is heard saying,“We are with Pakistan”, while referring to a hypothetical war between the United States and Pakistan. He reportedly added that Pakistan is India's neighbour. However, he clarified in the same speech that if a war broke out between India and Pakistan,“we stand firmly with India”.

The remarks, delivered at a Jaipur event marking the birth anniversary of former President Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, triggered sharp criticism from Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and other opposition leaders.

They demanded an explanation from Rathore and action from the BJP's central leadership.

Responding to the controversy, Rathore alleged that a 20-second portion of his speech had been selectively edited and circulated with malicious intent. He maintained that his remarks had been taken out of context and were made during a discussion about India-Pakistan cricket matches and patriotism.

Addressing the media, Rathore said the viral clip did not convey the full context of his speech.

He explained that the discussion had taken place at an event attended by members of the Muslim community, where the subject of cricket matches between India and Pakistan, and expressions of patriotism had come up.

According to Rathore, he had said that people who celebrate an Indian defeat against Pakistan by bursting firecrackers cannot be considered true patriots.

He claimed that references to other countries, including the United States and Pakistan, were part of the broader discussion, but that a short excerpt had been circulated to create a misleading impression.

Rejecting suggestions that his remarks reflected a softer position towards Pakistan, Rathore asserted that his and the BJP's stand remained unchanged.“Our agenda is absolutely clear,” he said, reiterating his opposition to Pakistan amid continuing tensions between the two countries.

Rathore accused Pakistan of repeatedly conspiring against India, citing the Pulwama terror attack, the alleged training and infiltration of terrorists across the border, and the smuggling of narcotics into Rajasthan and other parts of the country.

He maintained that these issues left no room for any ambiguity in his position on Pakistan and asserted that his opposition to the neighbouring country would remain firm.

When asked whether the short clip had been circulated to damage his image, Rathore alleged that only the concluding lines of his speech had been extracted and presented without the surrounding context.

The controversy has intensified the political war of words in Rajasthan. Congress and other opposition leaders have criticised the remarks as inappropriate for a senior political leader, while the BJP camp has defended Rathore, alleging that the video was selectively edited to spread misinformation.

Rathore's original remarks and subsequent clarification have since become a subject of political debate across the state.