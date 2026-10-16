Ranveer Brar Says Being A Chef, He's Used To Working In Pressure Cooker Environment

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar, who is receiving a lot of good response to his quiz show 'Yess Chef', is quite comfortable with pressure, as he has been dealing with it since a long time.

The celebrity chef and actor spoke with IANS in the Andheri West area of Mumbai during the promotions of his show, and said that being in a professional kitchen has made him immune to pressure as chefs have to work in a fast paced environment with chaos chasing them.

He told IANS,“Yes, as chefs, we get used to it. Our environment is a pressure cooker environment. That's why people in 'The Traitors' also said, 'You don't care, so many people are crying, how can you be so calm?'. In the kitchen, around 600 cooks are working, some are running here, some are running there. If we also start running with them, then there will be no work. So, some dealing with pressure, I get because of being a chef. And some, after a point in time, you realize that you are not in control, that's how much you feel. When you leave the control, then the pressure goes”.

Talking about how much he has learnt to deal with pressure from his Ustaad, he said,“My Ustad ji basically said that fundamentally, food is like making fire, you just help. So, if you make yourself bigger in relation to fire and food, then you unnecessarily put pressure on yourself. So, the biggest pressure is the pressure of expectations”.

“When we make ourselves bigger in our mind, if we keep ourselves small in our mind, then there is no pressure”, he shared.

Earlier, Ranveer had shared advice to ensure food safety in homes, and said that the best way to get quality products on kitchen platforms or dining tables is to shop from local markets.

He earlier told IANS,“I believe that first of all, do your own shopping from local markets. That is very important if we talk about freshness. All of us have stopped going to the vegetable market. The 10-minute apps have changed the culture of shopping from vegetable markets”.

“When you see fresh vegetables on the whole cart, you understand the value of fresh food. Even if you get a small packet of cabbage, you don't enjoy it”, he added.