Zoya Hussain Says Her Co-Actors Had More Baggage, Responsibility While Working On 'Hunkkaar The Roar'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Zoya Hussain, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her recently released streaming series 'Hunkkaar – The Roar', has shared that despite the show's heavy content, it was far easier for her to walk in and out of her character.

The actress spoke with IANS along with Fatima Sana Shaikh and Raghubir Yadav at a 5-star property during the promotions in the city.

She told IANS,“For me, on this particular project, it was not difficult to switch on and off. It was far easier for me, at least, than it was for my co-actors because I didn't have the same amount of responsibility, or baggage, or whatever. They had a lot more to do than I did”.

“So, on this particular project, it was not so difficult. Otherwise, it just depends on the intensity of the role, the intensity of your day. Sometimes, your character is very heavy. But if your day is light, it's fine. So, it's really subjective”, she added.

Earlier, the actress spoke up on the state of affairs when it comes to women safety. When asked if where the society has gone wrong, given that even 2026, the safety of women can't be ensured, she said,“So many places we've gone wrong. This is the state of women across the world. In our country definitely, but in every country in the world”.

She earlier said,“There's no place in the world where you can be like, 'This is a great place for women'. It's in all sectors, across professions, across countries, and across classes. It's ridiculous. In the past 50, 60, 70, 100 years, things have changed in terms of the agency that women have, the opportunities that women are getting are better. But it's not an ideal situation anywhere”.

'Hunkkaar – The Roar' is available to stream on JioHotstar.