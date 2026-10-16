Jackie Shroff Wishes Hema Malini On Her Birthday With Throwback Pictures, Celebrates Her Timeless Grace

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Bollywood star Jackie Shroff wished veteran actress Hema Malini on her birthday by sharing a series of photographs on his social media account.

He celebrated the grace and charm of the Bollywood icon fondly known as the Dream Girl. Accompanied by the melody of Lata Mangeshkar's evergreen song 'O Ghata Sanwari', the pictures offered nostalgic glimpses into Hema Malini's journey as an actress and classical dancer.

Jackie shared the pictures and wrote,“Warm Wishes!”, along with the hashtags '#HappyBirthday'.

One of the monochrome pictures shows Hema Malini in a traditional classical dance costume, striking a dance pose.

Another black-and-white photograph captures a close-up of the actress, highlighting her expressive eyes, graceful features and signature smile.

The song accompanying the photographs, 'O Ghata Sanwari', is from the 1970 film 'Abhinetri', which starred Hema Malini alongside Shashi Kapoor.

Sung by Lata Mangeshkar, the song was composed by Laxmikant–Pyarelal, with lyrics by Majrooh Sultanpuri.

Hema Malini, who turned 78 on October 16, has enjoyed a career spanning many decades across films, classical dance, direction and politics.

Born on October 16, 1948, in Ammankudi, Tamil Nadu, she began training in classical dance during her childhood.

She made her early screen appearances in South Indian cinema before making her Hindi film debut opposite Raj Kapoor in 'Sapno Ka Saudagar' in 1968. She then earned recognition with films such as 'Johny Mera Naam', 'Andaz' and 'Seeta Aur Geeta'.

Her filmography also includes classics such as 'Sholay', in which she played the spirited Basanti, 'Dream Girl', 'Naseeb', 'Kranti', 'Satte Pe Satta' and 'Raz ia Sultan'.

She also explored filmmaking, directing 'Dil Aashna Hai', which featured Shah Rukh Khan and Divya Bharti, and later directed 'Tell Me O Kkhuda'. Her more recent acting projects include 'Shimla Mirchi', released in 2020.

The actress continues to perform Bharatanatyam on stage and create dance ballets based on Indian mythology, including 'Durga', 'Mahalakshmi', 'Radha Krishna' and 'Draupadi'.

On the personal front, Hema Malini married actor Dharmendra on May 2, 1980.

The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

–IANS

rd/