Swami Avimukteshwaranand Backs Digvijaya Singh's Sanatan Dharma Yatra From Ujjain To Ayodhya

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, Oct 16 (IANS) Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati has extended his support to Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh's proposed Satya Sanatan Swabhiman Yatra, saying that standing up against wrongdoing in the name of religion is essential to protecting the true values of Sanatan Dharma.

The foot march will begin on October 20, the occasion of Vijayadashami, from Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain and proceed to the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The yatra aims to raise public awareness about the sanctity of temples, alleged theft of offerings and irregularities in religious places, according to a statement issued by Digvijaya Singh's office on Friday.

In a message issued from Shri Vidya Math in Varanasi, the Swami welcomed the initiative, describing it as a timely effort to reconnect people with the fundamental principles of Sanatan Dharma and awaken religious self-respect.

“The true essence of Sanatan Dharma lies in truth, non-violence, purity, ethical conduct and the dignity of temples,” the Swami said in his message, according to a statement from Digvijaya Singh's office on Friday.

He said religious faith could not be used to justify wrongdoing, falsehood or misconduct. When irregularities take place under the cover of religion or the sanctity of temples is violated, he said, raising one's voice against such practices is a duty rather than an act of disrespect towards religion.

Referring to the alleged theft of offerings and lapses in the management of religious places, the Swami said remaining silent in the face of wrongdoing was not consistent with the principles of Sanatan Dharma.

He stressed that protecting the purity of religious institutions was necessary to preserve people's faith.“Standing up for the truth when wrongdoing takes place in the name of religion is the real expression of religious self-respect,” he said.

The Swami also underlined that the protection of Sanatan Dharma required both an understanding of its spiritual principles and a conscious effort to uphold them in practice.

He described Digvijaya Singh's proposed yatra as an important initiative to bring these concerns before the public.

The Swami extended his blessings and best wishes to Digvijaya Singh and those accompanying him, praying to Lord Mahakaleshwar and Lord Ram for the successful completion of the journey.

The proposed march from Ujjain, one of the country's prominent Shaivite pilgrimage centres, to Ayodhya, associated with Lord Ram, will focus on the values of truth, purity and accountability in religious institutions, as outlined by its organisers, Digvijaya Singh has said.