Delhi Murder Caught On CCTV: Tihar Jail Rivalry Suspected As 4 Arrested In Kalindi Kunj Killing VIDEO

A shocking murder in southeast Delhi's Kalindi Kunj was captured on CCTV, with police arresting four men in connection with the fatal stabbing of 23-year-old Shahid Hussain. Investigators suspect the killing was linked to an old rivalry that allegedly began with an altercation inside Tihar Jail in 2025. Hussain, a resident of Jamia Nagar, had been released from jail earlier this week, police said.

The attack took place near Shriram Chowk on Wednesday. CCTV footage reportedly showed Hussain riding a scooter when four men on a motorcycle intercepted him, forced him off the vehicle and stabbed him repeatedly before fleeing. Hussain was returning from Basantpur, where he had gone to meet someone, when the attackers allegedly targeted him. He was rushed to Apollo Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. Police found his scooter abandoned at the scene with bloodstains on it. The footage has become a key part of the investigation into the killing.

Watch the video here:

Delhi Murder CCTV

दिल्ली में गैंगवार: CCTV में कैद हुई शाहिद हुसैन उर्फ चोर की हत्या, 4 गिरफ्तार...

चाकुओं से गोद कर बीच सड़क पर करदी हत्या... Arjun Chaudharyy (@Arjun5chaudhary) October 15, 2026

The four arrested men have been identified as Karan alias Karam Shah, Abuzar, Monu Malik alias Sabir and Gaurav Gumma. Police said the accused allegedly played different roles in the crime, including participating in the assault, helping the attackers escape and being involved in the conspiracy. Three other suspects remain absconding. They include Tarun alias Ranjan, who allegedly had the earlier dispute with Hussain, as well as Aman and Raja. Police teams are conducting raids to locate them and recover the weapons allegedly used in the attack.

A police officer said:“Investigation revealed that the murder was allegedly motivated by an old rivalry between Shahid and an accused, Tarun alias Ranjan, following an altercation inside Tihar Jail in 2025.”

The case was investigated by the Kalindi Kunj police station in southeast Delhi. Police are continuing efforts to trace the remaining suspects and establish the roles of those involved. The investigation is also focused on recovering the weapons and gathering further evidence surrounding the alleged conspiracy. The arrests mark a development in the investigation, while the search for the three absconding suspects continues.