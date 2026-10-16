FM Sybiha: Ukraine Receives Confirmation Of New Aid Packages From At Least Five Countries

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha announced this in an interview with Ukrinfor.

“I am confident that there will be additional energy, humanitarian, and defense aid packages... I have confirmation of new packages from at least five countries. We already know who they will come from; the amounts are currently being finalized. And we will receive additional aid,” said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

after overnight Russian attack on Ukraine: Putin openly defies U

As reported by Ukrinform, the British government will provide Ukraine with 17 million pounds sterling (USD 22.5 million) to fund critical repair work on the Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant's containment structure, which was damaged by a Russian drone attack last year.

During a meeting with German Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi discussed strengthening air defense to protect against Russian attacks, as well as cooperation in the energy, transportation, and healthcare sectors.