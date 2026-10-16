Gloucester County Car Accident Attorneys Ken Gibson And John Singleton Explain Lane Change Accidents In Virginia

HAYES, VA - October 16, 2026 - Lane change collisions on Virginia roads can cause serious injuries when a driver moves into an occupied lane, fails to check a blind spot, or merges without enough space. Gloucester County car accident attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton of GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys ( ) are providing guidance on how these crashes occur, how fault is determined under Virginia law, and what compensation injured individuals may recover. The firm represents motorists throughout Gloucester County and across Eastern Virginia.

According to the Gloucester County car accident attorneys at GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys, Virginia law requires drivers to remain as nearly as practicable within a single lane and prohibits moving from that lane until the driver has determined the movement can be made safely. "Many lane change crashes come down to a driver moving over before confirming the lane was clear," Gibson explains. "When that negligence injures someone, Virginia law allows the victim to seek compensation for the harm they suffered."

The Gloucester County car accident attorneys note that lane change collisions take several forms, including sideswipes caused by an unchecked blind spot, merge-lane crashes from misjudging the speed of adjacent traffic, highway lane-drift wrecks tied to distraction or drowsiness, and multi-lane cutoff collisions from sudden merging across several lanes. Higher-speed impacts often produce more severe injuries because drivers have less time to react and the force of contact is greater. Vehicle damage, the point of impact, witness statements, and available video can help establish how the vehicles came together.

Two Virginia statutes play a central role in determining responsibility after these crashes. Under Va. Code § 46.2-804, a driver must stay within a single lane until confirming a lane change can be made safely, and under Va. Code § 46.2-848, a driver must signal whenever another vehicle could be affected by the maneuver. Singleton points out that signaling alone does not create a right to enter an occupied lane. "A turn signal alerts nearby drivers, but it does not give anyone permission to move into a space another vehicle already occupies," he says.

Blind spots present a particular danger, especially with large trucks. Attorney Singleton observes that a tractor-trailer's blind spots extend along the front, rear, and both sides of the vehicle, with an especially large area on the right side. A truck driver who changes lanes without detecting a nearby car can move directly into its path, and the truck's size and weight can increase the severity of resulting injuries. On major routes such as Interstate 64 and Route 17, leaving ample space around large trucks gives drivers more time to respond to merging traffic.

Fault in a lane change collision often rests with the driver who moved into an occupied lane without first ensuring the change could be made safely, though the full circumstances still require evaluation. Attorney Gibson notes that vehicle damage, paint transfer, accident scene photos, witness statements, and dashcam or surveillance footage can help show which vehicle crossed the lane line. A traffic citation may be relevant to the investigation, but the citation itself does not establish civil fault.

Virginia's contributory negligence rule adds an important consideration for injured drivers. Under this rule, an injured person who was negligent in a way that proximately contributed to the crash can be barred from recovering damages, even for a small share of fault. "Insurers frequently try to assign some portion of the blame to the injured driver because Virginia's rule can bar recovery entirely," Gibson emphasizes. "That is why preserving clear evidence of how the collision occurred is so important." Photos, witness statements, and available video can help address allegations that the injured driver contributed to the crash.

The injuries caused by lane change crashes range from whiplash and soft-tissue strains to traumatic brain injuries, fractures, spinal cord damage, scarring, and fatal injuries. Some injuries appear immediately, while others become noticeable in the hours or days that follow, which makes prompt medical documentation valuable. Injured individuals in Virginia generally have two years from the date of the crash to file a personal injury lawsuit under Va. Code § 8.01-243, and filing early can help preserve time-sensitive evidence.

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys serves clients throughout the Middle Peninsula, including Gloucester, Gloucester Point, Hayes, Yorktown, Williamsburg, Mathews, West Point, and the surrounding counties. The firm investigates the cause of each crash, handles communications with insurance companies, and prepares cases for trial when a fair resolution cannot be reached.

For those injured by an unsafe lane change, contacting an experienced Virginia car accident attorney may help protect a claim from disputes over fault and pursue full compensation for medical expenses, lost income, and other losses.

About GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys:

GibsonSingleton Virginia Injury Attorneys is a personal injury firm located at 4073 George Washington Mem Hwy, Hayes, VA 23072, serving injured individuals throughout Gloucester County and Eastern Virginia. Led by attorneys Ken Gibson and John Singleton, the firm focuses on car accident and other personal injury claims and offers free consultations. For consultations, call (804) 413-6777.

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