JMB Builders Launches Altadena-Only Custom Home, Rebuild, ADU And Whole-Home Renovation Services

MENAFN - GetNews) JMB Builders, a licensed Altadena, CA general contractor (CSLB #1103479), now offers ground-up custom homes, complete rebuilds, detached ADUs, and whole-home renovations. It builds only in Altadena and aims to give homeowners a clearer path through major residential construction.

Altadena, CA - October 16 2026 - JMB Builders, an Altadena custom home builder, today announced its focus on large-scale residential construction. The company serves Altadena homeowners only, with four services: custom homes, complete rebuilds, whole-home renovations, and ADU construction.

Search interest in the area remains high. Altadena draws roughly 33,000 searches a month, and "altadena rebuild" draws about 260 a month. JMB Builders works exclusively in Altadena, so its process is shaped by local conditions and the community's needs. Every project begins with an understanding of the land, the structure, and the life the home needs to support. Scope, sequence, and budget are aligned with the design team before the first piece of earth moves.

Custom homes. JMB's custom home building in Altadena covers site and access review, constructability input, budget strategy, and coordination with architects and engineers. It serves owners of hillside and irregular lots and anyone who wants construction management involved from the start.

Complete rebuilds. For fire-damaged, structurally compromised, or outdated properties, JMB offers complete home rebuilds. The service covers evaluation, demolition and site-clearance planning, design-team coordination, and construction management. JMB does not manage insurance claims. It supports adjusters with clear scopes and documentation-friendly scheduling.

Whole-home renovations. A whole-home renovation is planned as one connected scope. Structure, systems, layout, and finishes are sequenced together. This suits owners of older Altadena homes who need wiring, plumbing, and envelope work alongside a redesign.

ADU construction. JMB's ADU builder service builds detached accessory dwelling units to main-home standards. These suit guest houses, rental units, and multigenerational living. The scope includes utility strategy, permit-support coordination with the design team, and full construction management.

JMB follows a five-step process: discover, plan, coordinate, build, and complete. Homeowners can use the free 60-second Budget Snapshot on the company website to see a planning range for a custom home, rebuild, renovation, or ADU. The company is licensed, bonded, and insured, with CSLB License #1103479, $2,000,000 general liability coverage, and a $100,000 contractor bond. Homeowners can verify the license with the California Contractors State License Board. JMB does not take on small repairs, single-room remodels, or projects outside Altadena.

About JMB Builders

JMB Builders is an Altadena, California residential construction company. It specializes in ground-up custom homes, complete rebuilds, whole-home renovations, and detached ADUs. Visit jmb-builders or call (310) 491-6878.