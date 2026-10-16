Serdar Berdimuhamedov In Baku - Consistency As Diplomatic Asset

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived in Baku on October 15 to participate in the 7th Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), held under Azerbaijan's chairmanship. The summit's agenda covers both political dialogue and confidence-building among participating countries and practical areas of cooperation related to digitalization and sustainable economic development.

Speaking at the summit, the Turkmen leader highlighted the special role of Azerbaijan's chairmanship in the organization's history and emphasized the importance of regional cooperation.

“I express my gratitude to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev for the high level of organization. In this regard, we support the chairmanship of the Republic of Azerbaijan,” Serdar Berdimuhamedov said.

In his remarks, the President of Turkmenistan also linked regional cooperation to the exchange of experience, overcoming obstacles and developing new economic opportunities, while specifically highlighting the role of artificial intelligence and the need for a responsible approach to its use.

Meanwhile, the intensity of high-level contacts has become one of the defining features of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations. According to a statement issued by the Azerbaijani presidential press service on October 8, five reciprocal high-level visits have taken place since 2025. The frequency of these contacts reflects sustained political dialogue, through which the two sides regularly coordinate bilateral priorities and identify new areas of cooperation.

A landmark stage was reached during Serdar Berdimuhamedov's state visit to Baku on June 22, 2026. Following the visit, the presidents signed a Joint Statement, while representatives of relevant government agencies exchanged a package of documents covering energy, industry, agriculture, customs cooperation, finance and contacts between the two foreign ministries. In particular, the industrial cooperation program runs from 2026 to 2028, while the cooperation program between the foreign ministries covers 2026-2029. These documents establish timeframes for sectoral engagement and ensure continuity in the diplomatic agenda.

Political agreements have also been followed up at the intergovernmental level. At the ninth meeting of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation, held in Ashgabat on July 8, the sides discussed energy, transport and logistics, transit, digital development and telecommunications. The signing of the final protocol formalized further steps to advance cooperation. In diplomatic practice, such mechanisms help translate decisions made at the highest level into coordinated work by relevant ministries and agencies.

Another indication of the regularity of political contacts was the meeting between Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov in Turkmenbashi on October 8, held on the sidelines of regional events. The presidents discussed prospects for cooperation in political, economic, transport, transit, logistics, cultural and humanitarian affairs, as well as cooperation on Caspian issues and within international organizations.

The continuity of these contacts shows that the bilateral agenda is advancing through several diplomatic channels simultaneously: at the level of heads of state, intergovernmental structures and relevant agencies. The combination of political dialogue and institutional mechanisms provides a foundation for further substantive discussions on economic and regional projects.

In turn, the economic dimension of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations is reflected both in bilateral trade dynamics and in the development of industrial and transport links. According to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, bilateral trade turnover reached $208.39 million in 2025. Azerbaijani exports accounted for $63.85 million, while imports from Turkmenistan amounted to $144.54 million. According to Azerbaijan's State Customs Committee, Azerbaijani exports to the Turkmen market increased by 23% year-on-year to $52.1 million in January-August 2026, exceeding the figure for the same period last year by $9.76 million.

One of the most tangible examples of practical cooperation in Caspian shipping was the transfer to Turkmenistan of the Dostlug oil tanker, built at the Baku Shipyard. The vessel, measuring 141 meters in length and 16.9 meters in width, with a deadweight of 7,875 tons, was presented to Turkmenistan as a gift on June 22, 2026, in the presence of Presidents Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The project demonstrates not only Azerbaijan's shipbuilding capabilities but also the tangible dimension of bilateral partnership in maritime infrastructure.

Another indication of expanding maritime cooperation was the arrival of the Gadamly dry cargo vessel at the Baku International Sea Trade Port on May 12, 2026. It was the first vessel of its kind built in Turkmenistan. The welcoming ceremony in Baku, attended by representatives of the two countries' transport and logistics sectors, underscored the practical interoperability of their maritime infrastructure. Combined with the development of port capacity and multimodal transport, such initiatives create conditions for expanding trans-Caspian cargo flows and strengthening the role of maritime transport in regional logistics. The actual impact, however, will depend on commercial vessel utilization, the regularity of services and the competitiveness of transport tariffs.

The geoeconomic significance of the Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan partnership is determined not only by bilateral trade but also by the two countries' positions within the trans-Caspian transport network. Turkmenistan provides Central Asian producers with access to the western shore of the Caspian Sea, while Azerbaijan connects maritime transport with the railway, road and port infrastructure of the South Caucasus. In this configuration, the Caspian serves not so much as a geographical divide as a transport and logistics bridge between two regional economic spaces.

The practical value of this position lies in the potential to integrate national transport systems into multimodal supply chains serving the markets of Türkiye and Europe. In particular, the Middle Corridor connects Central Asia with the South Caucasus and onward to European destinations via the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan and Georgia. For Ashgabat, developing this route means diversifying its export and transit geography and expanding access to external markets. For Baku, it strengthens the country's role as a transit hub linking the Caspian basin with western transport networks.

This approach has already found concrete expression in diplomatic initiatives. During his visit to Tbilisi in July 2026, Serdar Berdimuhamedov reaffirmed Turkmenistan's interest in developing the Caspian Sea-Black Sea international transport corridor along the Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Romania route. At the same time, the Turkmen side was exploring the possibility of establishing its own cargo terminal on Georgia's Black Sea coast. For Azerbaijan, such initiatives are important in consolidating its position within a transit chain whose competitiveness depends on the coordination of the entire transport and logistics system.

Trend has previously examined this issue in its analytical article,“Turkmenistan pushes West via Georgia - with Azerbaijan as linchpin.”

The article noted:“Without Azerbaijan, forging a comprehensive alliance, developing trade, and pursuing logistical initiatives would be challenging for Tbilisi and Ashgabat. Azerbaijan's involvement enables the integration of a vast area, stretching from the Black Sea, across the Caucasus Mountains, to the Caspian Sea, extending through the Kopetdag Range and Karakum Desert, and reaching the Pamir Mountains. These geographical features form a natural boundary separating the Middle East from the broader geopolitical space of the former USSR, which still maintains elements of previous integration through the Commonwealth of Independent States.”

However, geographical advantages alone do not guarantee economic returns. In a report published in September 2026, the World Bank noted that developing the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor requires substantial investment in railway and port infrastructure, the digitalization of procedures, and coordination among operators. According to the organization, a comprehensive package of infrastructure investment and reforms could more than triple trade volumes along the route by 2040 and halve transit times. For Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan, this means that the next stage of cooperation should involve not only political coordination of transport priorities but also greater operational compatibility between infrastructure systems, more predictable tariffs and more efficient cross-border cargo movements.

Notably, the issues the World Bank identifies as conditions for improving the efficiency of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor resonate with the agenda of today's CICA summit in Baku. Serdar Berdimuhamedov arrived at a forum whose priorities include strengthening regional connectivity, digitalization, and sustainable economic growth. In his remarks, the Turkmen president highlighted the potential of artificial intelligence and the need for a responsible approach to its use.

This opens up a promising avenue for bilateral cooperation with Azerbaijan. Alongside the development of port infrastructure and the expansion of cargo flows, the two sides could pay greater attention to digital transit management, transport data exchange and the simplification of administrative procedures. Such mechanisms could make transport operations more predictable and reduce costs for participants in logistics chains.

Ultimately, the sustainability of Azerbaijan-Turkmenistan relations depends on the two countries' ability to consistently advance political dialogue and translate it into tangible economic outcomes. Regular high-level contacts, the work of the intergovernmental commission, cooperation in shipbuilding, and expanding trade links provide a foundation for further rapprochement. The next task is to ensure continuity in implementing the agreements reached, broaden business participation, and create conditions for new joint projects. With this approach, the partnership between Baku and Ashgabat can be strengthened through further expansion of long-term economic ties, mutual investment and projects that deliver practical benefits to both countries.