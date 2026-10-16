Naomi Ackie Praises 'Clayface' Director James Watkins For Balancing Horror, Emotion And Action

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Actress Naomi Ackie has heaped praise on James Watkins for striking the right balance between horror, action, emotion and storytelling in 'Clayface', saying the filmmaker's collaborative approach and leadership helped create an open, enthusiastic and fun atmosphere on set.

Ackie said: "I think the tone and finding it is really what James is so amazing - for you want to be on the same alignment. You want to be able to find each other's rhythms and language when communicating on a set.

“And that goes for the people who are working on a set, crew, cast, everyone. But also, when it comes to the rhythm of the scenes. Where is there levity? Where is there darkness? Where is there a somberness? How much can we pack into each scene, so the audience is getting as much information about these characters and feels as invested as we are about these characters as possible? Your understanding of the tone strengthens as time goes on.”

She went on to share that as the shoot goes on,“you don't have to think about it as much.”

“It comes from James's direction. It comes from him being a really good leader. And the great thing about James is he's really open to collaboration. He's open to suggestions. He's also open for a laugh, which really helps. There are so many moments where you just need to think, 'Okay, we're just making a movie.'”

She concluded:“And having someone who's really chill to do that with you is paramount, because so much of this job is about feeling comfortable around people, especially the person that you listen to the most, which is the director. It was really an open set, really enthusiastic and fun."

Tom Rhys Harries plays Matt Hagen, a man from the wrong side of the tracks who has worked hard for and earned his burgeoning acting career, which is ripped from him by an act of cruelty. He is then forced to make questionable choices in his pursuit to take back his life. Dr. Caitlyn Corr, played by Naomi Ackie, contributes to a huge turning point in Matt Hagen's journey.

The film also stars David Dencik, Max Minghella and Eddie Marsan, as well as Nancy Carroll and Joshua James.

The film will be distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and released only in Cinemas in India on October 23, 2026 in English & Hindi.