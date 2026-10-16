Ram Mandir Remaining Construction Work To Be Fully Completed By Nov 15: Nripendra Misra

MENAFN - IANS) Ayodhya, Oct 16 (IANS) Ram Mandir Construction Committee Chairman Nripendra Misra on Friday said that almost all construction work at the temple complex has been completed, with the remaining work scheduled to be finished by November 15.

Speaking to reporters, Misra extended greetings on the upcoming festivals and provided an update on the temple's development, stating that 148 of the approximately 150 construction works within the complex had been completed and handed over to the Ram Mandir Trust.

He said L&T, which was responsible for executing the construction work, had to hand over the completed projects to the Trust along with the relevant records, drawings, designs and financial documentation. The Trust's project engineers subsequently inspect the works before approving their handover.

"Of these 150 works, 148 have been completed and handed over. The major construction work that is yet to be handed over is the Parkota, the temple's perimeter structure," Misra said.

Explaining the delay, he said the water treatment work on the Parkota's roof was still pending. Continuous rainfall in Ayodhya over the past three days has affected the pace of construction, delaying the work.

However, he expressed confidence that the remaining work would be completed by November 15.

"Lighting work is currently underway in the temple and the Parkota. That will be completed by November 15," he said, adding that the recent developments observed at the site were related to the temple complex's ongoing construction.

Misra also provided updates on other projects in Ayodhya. He said the Martyrs' Memorial had been completed and that he had inspected it on Thursday. Only minor horticulture and landscaping work remained at the site.

Regarding the Madhavacharya Gate, he said approximately 80 per cent of the construction work had been completed. Misra added that he was scheduled to inspect the site to assess the progress.

The committee chairman's update comes as work continues on the remaining infrastructure, finishing and lighting arrangements at the Ram Mandir complex, with November 15 set as the deadline for completing the pending tasks.