TSLA Stock Gets Some Thrust From 'Flying' Roadster Reveal - Munster Calls It 'Engineering Flex' With A Tesla-Spacex Clue



Gene Munster called the event an“engineering flex” with“no commercial value” beyond embarrassing rivals, but saw a clue to Musk's Tesla-SpaceX ambitions.

Gary Black warned of overhype before the reveal and questioned enthusiasm for a potential Tesla-SpaceX stock-for-stock deal. Performance and Thrust variants require reservation payments of $50,000 and $250,000, respectively.

Tesla, Inc. shares rose nearly 3% in overnight trading late Thursday after CEO Elon Musk unveiled the long-awaited next-generation Roadster, which briefly flipped and flew using cold-gas thrusters in short, autonomous demos, prompting a range of online responses, from enthusiastic investors to skeptical analyst takes.

Deepwater Asset Management managing partner Gene Munster saw less commercial promise, calling the event an“engineering flex” that underscored the billionaire's desire to bring Tesla and SpaceX together.

TSLA stock fell more than 1% to $362.44 on Thursday, bringing its weekly decline to 5% and putting it on track for its worst week in nearly three months. SPCX stock was up over 2.3% in overnight trading.

Munster Finds Tesla-SpaceX Clue In Roadster Reveal

Munster called the event an“engineering flex with no commercial value beyond embarrassing traditional car makers.” He described the Roadster as a“mashup of the two tech teams” and a“ridiculous display of engineering,” highlighting its acceleration, suction-assisted cornering and 10 thrusters. His takeaway was:“Elon can't wait” to bring Tesla and SpaceX together.

Musk shared the livestream with the words“Tesla x SpaceX,” as the company used SpaceX tech for the propulsion system. Tesla's website puts it this way:“We already put Roadster in a rocket. Now we put a rocket in Roadster.” After the reveal, Musk said:“Turns out the future does have flying cars.”

Alphabet, Inc. CEO Sundar Pichai lauded the demo, saying:“The FSD version of this will be something:) congrats!”

Gary Black Sees Risks Behind Roadster Buzz

The Future Fund managing director Gary Black was more cautious before the event. Responding to Musk's description of the Roadster as“beyond movies, beyond imagination, beyond human, yet still made by humans on Earth,” Black said:“Likely market response will be the same: Disappointment because of over hype and overpromised benefits.”

Separately, he said Tesla bulls“should stop pumping the TSLA-SPCX deal.” Black said that a stock-for-stock combination would trade at Tesla's lower valuation multiple, with arbitrage eroding any premium paid for Tesla in SpaceX shares before closing.

Roadster Reservations Hit $250,000

Tesla lists a two-seat Performance version with active aerodynamics and a multi-mode suction system, plus two optional upgrades. The limited-release Thrust version adds rear cold-gas thrusters and retains two seats. Rocket is invitation-only, with one seat and perimeter thrusters supporting forward, upward and rotational movement.“So yes, it can fly,” Tesla says.

The company claims more than 300 miles of range and a top speed above 230 mph. Musk said the production car should beat the demonstrated 0-60 mph time of 0.81 seconds. The website separately shows“0-100 in under 1 second” for Thrust.

The Performance variant requires $50,000 in reservation payments: $5,000 upfront and $45,000 within 10 days. Thrust requires $250,000, split between $5,000 upfront and $245,000 within 10 days, with orders limited to one per customer. No reservation amount is displayed for Rocket.

According to Tesla's US Roadster Reservation Agreement, a reservation secures a place in line but“does not constitute the purchase or order of a vehicle.” The reservation takes effect after full payment, and the purchase price is confirmed after configuration. Delivery remains uncertain: the company“cannot guarantee when your vehicle will actually be delivered or if it will be delivered.”

Musk Promises 2028 Production, Flags Safety Limits

Musk targeted production in 2028 -“actually for real” - about 11 years after the next-generation Roadster's unveiling and eight years after its original 2020 delivery target. The latest outdoor reveal was itself postponed by two weeks because of high winds.

He said the Roadster would eventually be Tesla's only manually driven car, although the demo vehicle operated autonomously for safety. Musk acknowledged it was not necessarily a“safety-optimized car” and questioned its legality in every jurisdiction. Tesla's website also states“Not approved for public road use,” and makes availability subject to regional laws.

Inside The Roadster's Aerospace Makeover

Inspired by the SR-71 and F-35 aircraft, the Roadster pairs hidden headlights and a full-width taillight with aerospace-inspired Ano White paint and gold-tinted glass resembling spacesuit visors. Inside, a white cabin features grey microsuede, a yoke-shaped steering control and three screens. Fixed seats and lightweight materials help reduce weight. Tesla said underbody fans create enough suction to hold the car upside down, even while stationary. Track Mode lowers the car and adjusts its suspension, while a movable rear wing helps improve grip.

Ten compressed-air nozzles provide thrust, with Tesla claiming force several times greater than the tires can deliver. The system can refill without special propellant. The reveal featured airborne rolls and a“kickflip” over vehicles. Musk also teased a Snake River Canyon jump and a future goal of reaching half the speed of sound.

Calacanis Imagines Roadster Flying Over Traffic

“These roadster demos don't seem real... but they are!” Musk ally and early Uber investor Jason Calacanis said on X. He speculated that a future version could fly over traffic, refill its air system and park on a garage roof.“This might be a couple of seconds today but what if it could keep you in the air for five minutes? Or ten? Or 30?” he said, without citing a Tesla target for those flight durations.

ARK Invest Chief Futurist Brett Winton added to the hype, saying:“Even in real life it doesn't look real.”

How Do Retail Traders Feel About TSLA And SPCX?

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment was 'extremely bearish' for TSLA and 'bearish' for SPCX, with both seeing 'normal' message volume.

TSLA sentiment and message volume as of October 16 | Source: Stocktwits

One user said about the Roadster:“Absolutely mind-blowing technology. Absolutely ridiculous concept to bring to market when it's never going to be street-legal. Total waste of resources!

View this Stocktwits post

Another user said,“$TSLA using $SPCX thrusters the merger is almost certain.....”

View this Stocktwits post

While TSLA stock has declined 19% year-to-date, SPCX has fallen 8% over the same period.

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