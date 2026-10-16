Bigg Boss 20: Why Did Qazi Touqeer Reject Ekta Kapoor? Singer Recalls Career's Biggest Controversy

Qazi Touqeer has revisited a turning point in his career by sharing how he lost out on working with television producer Ekta Kapoor despite getting a big offer early on in his career. In recent episode of Bigg Boss 20, he told why he rejected the offer which reportedly turned into a controversy.

Qazi Touqeer Shares Why He Rejected Ekta Kapoor's Offer

Talking to fellow contestant Aamrapali Dubey, Qazi said he got many opportunities in the television world despite the fact that he did not ever take much interest in it. Qazi told how he met Ekta Kapoor in 2005 as she narrated a role to him.

Qazi informed that he was only 20 years old at that time and it was quite difficult for him to comprehend the role which was being narrated. He even confessed that he could not concentrate because of the rings she was wearing at that time.

As per Qazi, Ekta narrated a role which resembled the one that comes along with Rockstar.

Why Did Qazi Say No To This Project?

Qazi disclosed that he had informed his refusal through a person known as Anupama since he had already entered into a contract to make films and thus could not take the TV project.

This decision, however, reportedly sparked media interest. Qazi remembered the headlines that appeared the next morning in newspapers saying that he had abandoned Ekta Kapoor for a better offer.

Additionally, Qazi mentioned that social media platforms were not accessible at that time for him to justify his stance and thus felt his reputation was tarnished.

Fame Gurukul To Bigg Boss 20

Qazi gained fame through his victory in Fame Gurukul in 2005 together with Ruprekha Banerjee. Since then, he has tried his luck in the field of music, performance and even acting through the song Afghan Jalebi in the movie Phantom released in 2015.

Now with his debut in Bigg Boss 20, attention is back on his journey in the industry and the projects that have come his way and missed.

Bigg Boss 20, premiered on September 6, 2026, is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.