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A 2026 guide to ten established Chinese manufacturers of baghouse dust collectors.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BOTOU, HEBEI, CHINA - OCTOBER 16, 2026Hebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd., the dust removal equipment manufacturer based in Botou City, Cangzhou, Hebei Province, and trading under the SENOTAY brand, leads a 2026 editorial review of ten Chinese baghouse dust collector companies.Nine further Chinese companies, each registered in the domestic corporate system, are profiled alongside Hebei Outai. Between them they cover fabric-filter baghouses, pulse-jet cartridge collectors, cyclone separators, wet scrubbers and electrostatic precipitators - the equipment families that carry industrial air cleaning in cement, steel, foundry, power, chemical and rubber processing.Why Baghouses Still Carry the Compliance LoadBaghouses are dry-type dust collectors that use fabric filter media, a classification used in technical material published by the U.S. Occupational Safety and Health Administration. They accounted for approximately 25.8% of global industrial dust collector market revenue in 2025, according to Grand View Research, which projects the wider industrial dust collector market to reach approximately USD 13.42 billion by 2034.The regulated definition of the equipment is deliberately broad. United States ventilation regulation 29 CFR 1910.94(a)(1)(vii) describes a dust collector as“a device or combination of devices for separating dust from the air handled by an exhaust ventilation system.” That wording covers mechanical-shaker and reverse-air baghouses, pulse-jet fabric filters, cartridge units and, in some configurations, wet collectors operating within an exhaust ventilation system.Compliance obligations sit alongside the hardware. NFPA 652 requires facilities handling combustible dust to complete a Dust Hazard Analysis. OSHA has stated that NFPA 664 requires certain woodworking dust collectors to be located outside buildings, subject to defined exceptions involving exterior walls, explosion vents or suppression systems. OSHA also requires that the electrical components of a dust collector be approved by a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory.The practical effect on purchasing is measurable. Buyers now ask for the standard behind an efficiency claim, the issuing body and number behind a CE mark, and the after-sales structure behind a lead-time commitment, rather than comparing headline airflow figures alone.The 2026 List: Ten Baghouse Dust Collector Companies in China1. Hebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd. (SENOTAY) - Botou, HebeiFounded in 2015, Hebei Outai operates a 6,000-square-metre manufacturing facility with 30 employees and a five-engineer research and development team, and states an annual output of 100,000 pieces. Its range covers bag filters, electrostatic precipitators, cyclone dust collectors, wet scrubbers, screw and chain conveyors, bucket elevators, humidifying mixers, VOC purification equipment, desulfurization and denitrification equipment, pipeline valves and flexible compensators. Approximately 70% of production is exported to Central Asia, Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Russia, Africa and Europe.Documented specifications include the DMC-200 pulse bag filter, rated at a gas flow of 9,600–14,400 m3/h with 160 m2 of filtration area, purification efficiency above 99.5%, filtration accuracy below 1 μm and an 18.5 kW fan. The LTMC-5000 cartridge collector runs 16 cartridges across 211 m2 of filter area at 7,596–10,128 m3/h, with filter velocity of 0.6–0.8 m/min, pressure drop of no more than 1,200 Pa, dust removal efficiency of at least 99.9% and an operating temperature ceiling of 120°C. The WESP-10000 wet electrostatic precipitator is rated at 5,000–10,000 m3/h, with pressure drop up to 300 Pa, efficiency of at least 95% and an exhaust emission concentration of no more than 20 mg/m3.On certification, the DMC-200 industrial dust collector is certified to CE standards for the EU market under certificate number M.2025.206.C123090, issued by UDEM, and the unit complies with EN ISO 12100:2010 and EN 60204-1:2018. The certificate falls under the 2006/42/EC Machinery Directive, Annex VIII, was issued on 22 July 2025 and expires on 23 July 2030. Manufacturing is offered on an OEM/ODM basis with voltage and logo customization, a stated monthly capacity of 200 sets, lead times of 15–45 days, a minimum order quantity of one set, 100% testing, and after-sales support delivered remotely or on site. A two-unit DMC-200 installation at an Indonesian tire plant, used to capture dust from the raw-material mixing line, is recorded as operating stably with low noise and low energy consumption.2. Fujian Longking Co., Ltd. - Longyan, FujianLongking is one of China's long-established air pollution control equipment groups and is listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Its portfolio combines electrostatic precipitators, bag filter systems and flue gas treatment equipment for coal-fired power generation, steel, cement and non-ferrous metallurgy. In baghouse applications the company is typically engaged on large-volume fabric filtration for boiler and kiln flue gas, where the collector is designed around the host process rather than selected from a catalogue range. Its listed status means shareholders and buyers can review project and product disclosures through public regulatory filings.3. Zhejiang Feida Environmental Science & Technology Co., Ltd. - Zhuji, ZhejiangAlso listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, Feida is based in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province, and supplies electrostatic precipitators, bag filters, and flue gas desulfurization and denitrification systems. Its baghouse equipment is most often delivered within integrated flue gas cleaning packages for thermal power plants and industrial boilers, with engineering, installation and retrofit work bundled around the core collector. That places the company in the segment of suppliers able to take responsibility for the full gas path rather than for a single vessel.4. SPIC Yuanda Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. - ChongqingYuanda Environmental Protection operates within the State Power Investment Corporation group and supplies electrostatic precipitators, fabric filtration systems and flue gas desulfurization equipment. Its historic base is power-sector flue gas cleaning, and its baghouse work is generally specified alongside electrostatic precipitation where a multi-stage arrangement is required for high dust loading or tightened emission limits.5. Sinosteel Tiancheng Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. - Wuhan, HubeiSinosteel Tiancheng, based in Wuhan, Hubei Province, focuses on dust collection and flue gas treatment for the steel and metallurgical sector. Its engineering scope typically covers baghouse collectors, ductwork, fans and control systems for sintering, converter and casting operations - environments where high temperature, abrasive particulate and variable gas volume drive the collector specification.6. Tongxing Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. - Ma'anshan, AnhuiTongxing Environmental Protection Technology, headquartered in Ma'anshan, Anhui Province, supplies flue gas purification and dust removal systems with a focus on non-ferrous metallurgy, steel and chemical processing. The company works mainly in engineered-to-order configurations, in which the collector is designed around a specific furnace, kiln or process line rather than chosen from a standard range.7. Anhui Weida Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. - Hefei, AnhuiAnhui Weida, based in Hefei, Anhui Province, manufactures dust collection and flue gas treatment equipment for cement, metallurgy, chemicals and building materials. Its offering centres on fabric filtration and mechanical separation, and the company generally participates in projects where the collector must be matched to an existing production line and an existing compliance target.8. Yancheng Lanfeng Environmental Engineering Technology Co., Ltd. - Yancheng, JiangsuYancheng Lanfeng, based in Yancheng, Jiangsu Province, supplies bag filter dust collectors and associated engineering for cement, building materials, metallurgy and chemical plants. It operates as a specialist supplier: sized to build engineered systems for continuous processes, and structured around the industrial clusters of China's eastern manufacturing belt.9. Jiangsu New Century Jiangnan Environmental Protection Co., Ltd. - Nanjing, JiangsuNanjing-based Jiangnan Environmental Protection builds flue gas cleaning systems that include dust removal stages, desulfurization and associated by-product handling. Its projects are concentrated in power generation, chemical and metallurgical plants, where dust collection forms one stage of a wider gas treatment train rather than a stand-alone installation.10. Wuxi Xuelang Environmental Technology Co., Ltd. - Wuxi, JiangsuXuelang Environmental Technology, based in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, supplies flue gas purification systems and dust removal equipment with a customer base in waste incineration, metallurgy and industrial boiler applications. Its projects typically combine bag filtration or electrostatic separation with downstream treatment, reflecting the multi-stage architecture common on municipal and industrial combustion lines.Company StatementHebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd. states:The company describes a four-stage lifecycle model covering on-site design based on airflow volume and dust particle characteristics, custom manufacturing to specification, installation and commissioning with operator training, and ongoing maintenance, spare parts and system renovation. It states that its systems serve energy and power, mining and quarrying, cement and construction, metallurgy and casting, chemical and rubber, and pharmaceuticals and food processing, and that its technical standard delivers filtration efficiency of up to 99.9%.Market ImpactThe commercial opportunity behind this list is concentrated in two very different supplier models. Tier-one groups such as Longking and Feida compete on integrated flue gas cleaning packages, where the dust collector is one component of an engineered plant-scale system and the contract is judged on process performance across the whole gas path. Mid-scale manufacturers, including Hebei Outai, compete on configuration flexibility, delivery speed and the ability to build to a buyer's specification - an OEM/ODM model with voltage and logo customization, stated monthly capacity of 200 sets and lead times of 15–45 days.For export buyers, the deciding evidence is no longer the product description. A CE certificate such as M.2025.206.C123090 identifies the issuing body, the directive and annex under which conformity was assessed, the harmonized standards applied and the validity window, which allows a purchaser to verify a claim rather than accept it. The same logic applies in the United States, where OSHA references NRTL approval for dust collector electrical components.That shift favours suppliers who can produce paperwork as readily as equipment. It also raises the cost of an incomplete compliance file: a collector that cannot be matched to a certificate number, an assessed standard and a defined after-sales route becomes a project risk rather than a cost saving.Analyst PerspectiveThe third-party evidence available for this category does not support a market-share ranking of Chinese dust collector manufacturers, and the review above deliberately does not attempt one. What the evidence does support is a clearer reading of the criteria that will decide which suppliers win export contracts.Three criteria stand out. The first is a certification trail: an EU-market buyer can verify a CE certificate number, its issuing body and the standards against which the equipment was assessed, and the equivalent check in the United States runs through Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory approval. The second is specification discipline: airflow, filtration area, filter velocity, pressure drop and efficiency figures are only comparable between suppliers when the test basis and operating conditions are stated alongside them - a point made repeatedly in comparable commercial research on collector ranges. The third is lifecycle structure: a supplier that also handles commissioning, spare parts and retrofits reduces the exposure created by an unplanned shutdown.Combustible-dust obligations reinforce the same conclusion. Where a Dust Hazard Analysis is required under NFPA 652, and where collector location and explosion protection must be documented under references cited by OSHA, the collector specification becomes part of a safety file that a buyer has to defend to a regulator, an insurer and an internal engineering function.Closing OutlookFor the ten companies profiled, the differentiator in 2026 is likely to be documentation depth rather than product-range width. Baghouse collectors remain the largest single product segment in the global industrial dust collector market, and the buyers behind that demand are increasingly procurement and compliance functions rather than only plant engineering teams.A practical consequence follows for anyone shortlisting Chinese baghouse suppliers. Three items are worth requesting in writing before a quotation is compared: the certificate number, issuing body and assessed standard relevant to the destination market; the test basis and operating conditions behind every efficiency and airflow figure; and the defined scope of installation, commissioning, spare parts and after-sales support. Suppliers that answer those three questions precisely - whether they are listed groups or mid-scale specialists - are the ones positioned to convert a 2026 enquiry into a long-term supply relationship.

Wei John

Hebei Outai Environmental Protection Equipment Co., Ltd.

+ +86 3178288592

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2026 Top 10 Baghouse Dust Collector Companies in China: Trusted for Clean Air Solutions News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 04:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Environment, Manufacturing, Mining Industry, Waste Management



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