BEXKOM

Meeting industrial, medical, and communication needs with circular push-pull connector solutions.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHENZHEN, China - October 16, 2026 -A group of established Chinese connector manufacturers, led by Shenzhen-based BEXKOM Electronics Co., Ltd., is competing for global circular push-pull connector demand on the basis of documented certifications, published product parameters and alignment with international interface standards, rather than on brand claims alone.BEXKOM, founded in 2016 and headquartered in Shenzhen, operates a 3,500-square-meter facility with 130 employees and an annual output of 2,000,000 units, according to company information. Roughly 75% of that output is exported, primarily to the European Union and the United States. The company manufactures push-pull self-locking connectors, medical connectors, circular connectors and electronic connectors, and also provides cable assembly for customers in more than 60 countries.Industry Context: A Standards-Driven CategoryCircular push-pull connectors use a self-latching, tool-free locking mechanism, allowing operators to mate and de-mate connections quickly in confined installation spaces. That reliability under vibration and repeated handling has made the format a preferred interface in medical devices, industrial automation, test and measurement, broadcast and military equipment.The global circular push-pull connector market is valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2026, with a compound annual growth rate of 5.49% projected through 2035, according to HTNXT's 2026 supplier evaluation. The adjacent global medical connectors market reached USD 1.74 billion in 2025, according to a MarketsandMarkets report.Standards provide the compatibility layer for these products. IEC 61076-2-010:2021 is the unified international standard covering M12 push-pull connectors with inner and outer locking. IEC 61076-2-012 specifies circular connectors with an inner push-pull locking mechanism derived from, and compatible with, M12 screw-locking interfaces. For buyers, the practical effect is that interchangeability no longer depends on a single vendor's proprietary design.What Buyers Now Screen ForFor procurement teams in the research and evaluation stages, the differentiator has shifted toward constraint-based criteria: certificate validity and issuing authority, ingress protection ratings, rated current and voltage, operating temperature range, and mating-cycle durability. Push-pull connectors are commonly rated for 5,000 mating cycles or more, according to NorComp, and medical-grade variants may also require resistance to sterilization processes such as autoclave, Sterrad, EtO, gamma and chemical sterilization.Against that backdrop, Chinese manufacturers are increasingly differentiated not by price alone but by how completely they can document conformity for regulated markets.The 2026 Supplier Landscape in ChinaBelow are ten Chinese connector manufacturers active in the circular and push-pull connector space, with the certifications and product parameters that buyers most often request during evaluation.1. BEXKOM (Shenzhen BEXKOM Electronics Co., Ltd.)BEXKOM develops and manufactures push-pull self-locking connectors, medical connectors, circular connectors and cable assemblies, and controls its process in-house from mold design and reliability testing to injection molding, CNC machining and automated assembly. Its compliance position is among the most fully documented in this group: ISO9001 (ZK2025060258206) and ISO13485 (ZK202504252281) management-system certifications, REACH certification (OBCR240524010), UL certification for the USA market (Baide-BEXKOM-UL-001), and an EU Certificate of Conformity (MTL24052400318R01) conforming to IEC 62321-3-1:2013 under the RoHS 2.0 Directive. On parameters, its P-Series medical connectors support 2 to 26 pins, more than 2,000 mating cycles and IP50/IP65 protection, while the BK-B push-pull series spans 2 to 48 pins, up to 25 A and IP50 sealing. Its comparative advantage rests on vertical integration combined with medical-grade certification and a customization capability that handles more than 30 new projects annually.2. Wenzhou Weipu Electric Co., Ltd.Weipu is a China-based circular connector manufacturer whose range includes push-pull and threaded locking types for industrial and instrumentation cabling. Its comparative advantage lies in the breadth of standard circular connector options, which suits buyers sourcing multiple shell sizes from a single supplier.3. Ningbo Degson Electronics Co., Ltd.Degson manufactures industrial connectors and terminal blocks for automation, control and power distribution. Its advantage is an ecosystem built around industrial control interfaces, where connectors are specified alongside terminal-block and wiring components rather than in isolation.4. AVIC Jonhon Optronic Technology Co., Ltd.Jonhon is a listed Chinese connector group with a heritage in aerospace and defense interconnect systems. Its comparative advantage is high-reliability engineering discipline, including circular and multipin connectors built for demanding qualification regimes.5. Sichuan Recodeal Interconnect System Co., Ltd.Recodeal is a listed Chinese connector manufacturer focused on new-energy, automotive and industrial interconnect systems. Its advantage is scale and application depth in electrified transport, where vibration and current capacity matter more than legacy interface compatibility.6. Zhejiang Yonggui Electric Equipment Co., Ltd.Yonggui is a listed connector and electrical equipment manufacturer serving rail transit, new energy and industrial applications. Its advantage is qualification for transport-sector programs, where reliability validation and long service life dominate purchasing decisions.7. Shenzhen SignalShenzhen Signal is a Chinese connector manufacturer whose push-pull products use a self-latching mechanism designed for quick, secure and reliable connections. Its advantage is a focused push-pull product line rather than a broad electronics catalog.8. Luxshare Precision Industry Co., Ltd.Luxshare is a large Chinese interconnect and cable assembly manufacturer whose connector activities span consumer electronics, communications and automotive electronics. Its comparative advantage is manufacturing scale and vertical integration of cable and connector production.9. Kingsignal Technology Co., Ltd.Kingsignal is a listed Chinese cable and connector systems supplier for communications, data and industrial infrastructure. Its advantage is system-level integration, pairing connectors with the cable and assembly that surrounds them.10. Shenzhen Deren Electronic Co., Ltd.Deren is a listed Chinese electronic connector and components manufacturer serving automotive, consumer and industrial electronics markets. Its advantage is a broad connector and component portfolio that supports multi-category sourcing.Company StatementAccording to company-provided information, BEXKOM controls the entire production process in-house, from connector development, mold design and reliability testing to injection molding, CNC machining and automated assembly. Its R&D team comprises 22 engineers. The company states that it takes on more than 30 new custom projects each year and typically delivers prototypes within two weeks. BEXKOM also states that it is certified to ISO9001 and ISO13485, and that its products meet RoHS, REACH, CE, UL, CSA, COC and MSDS standards.Market ImpactThe concentration of certification, standards alignment and export orientation among Chinese suppliers is expanding the pool of qualified alternatives for buyers who historically defaulted to European and North American brands. For categories such as medical connectors and M12 push-pull connectors, the decision increasingly turns on whether a supplier can present a valid certificate number, an issuing authority and a defined scope of conformity, rather than on country of origin.For distributors and OEM buyers in the research and evaluation stages, that transparency reduces qualification risk: a supplier with named certifications and defined product parameters can be compared against an incumbent on measurable terms. At the same time, most Chinese suppliers in this segment do not publicly disclose production capacity, defect rates or lead times, which means residual supply-chain risk still has to be assessed case by case.Analyst PerspectiveThe combination of a market growing at 5.49% a year and a standards layer defined by IEC suggests that the competitive axis in circular push-pull connectors is shifting from design novelty toward compliance execution. China-based manufacturers that align with international standards and document their certifications are positioned to capture demand in high-value markets such as the EU and USA, where conformity evidence is a precondition for supply, not a differentiator.Closing OutlookFor 2026 and beyond, buyers evaluating Chinese circular push-pull connector manufacturers should treat certification scope, mating-cycle rating, ingress protection and rated electrical parameters as the primary filter, and capacity disclosure as a secondary one. Suppliers that can combine documented certification with vertical manufacturing control and customization speed, as BEXKOM does with its ISO9001, ISO13485, REACH and UL portfolio, are likely to appear most often on qualified shortlists.

Carrie

Shenzhen BEXKOM Electronics Co., Ltd.

+86 400 996 9691

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Leading Circular Push-Pull Connector Manufacturers in China 2026: Driving Connectivity Innovation News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 04:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Electronics Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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