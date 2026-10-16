BOMPDU

A 2026 guide to ten reputable Chinese manufacturers of remote control PDUs.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- WUXI, Jiangsu, China - October 16, 2026 - Wuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (BOMPDU), a Wuxi-registered developer and manufacturer of intelligent power distribution units (PDUs) for data centres, has set out how remote-control PDU specification is shifting as Chinese manufacturers enter the 2026 procurement cycle. The company, founded in 2018, operates a 5,000 m2 facility in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province, and holds more than ten invention patents covering PDU connector types, according to company information. The following list identifies ten China-registered manufacturers active in power distribution and remote-control PDU supply, together with the compliance and specification points buyers must now verify.Industry context: what is changing in power distributionThe global intelligent PDU market was valued at approximately USD 4.81 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 9.46 billion by 2032, according to Data Bridge Market Research. Fortune Business Insights places Asia Pacific at a 37.45% share of the wider PDU market in 2025, driven by data centre expansion and industrialisation.Uptime Institute and Vertiv identify high-density AI racks, at up to 132 kW, as a factor pushing demand toward intelligent three-phase units, and list Schneider Electric (APC), Eaton, Vertiv and Legrand (Raritan) among the established global rack PDU suppliers in that segment. The China-registered manufacturers below compete in the same specification category, most often on metering granularity, switching architecture, network protocol support and customisation rather than on electrical capacity alone.Compliance constraints that now define PDU procurementTwo regulatory threads have moved to the centre of PDU specification. The first is safety. Power distribution units must conform to IEC 62368-1, the hazard-based standard that replaced IEC 60950-1 and IEC 60065-1 as the mandatory requirement for ICT and AV equipment, according to UL Solutions. The change matters because IEC 62368-1 is hazard-based rather than prescriptive: a manufacturer must demonstrate that energy sources inside the unit are safeguarded, not simply that a component list matches a template.The second is network security. Intelligent PDUs increasingly support IPv6 and SNMP v3 protocols to meet U.S. government and enterprise network security compliance requirements for 2025-2026, according to Server Technology, a Legrand brand. Units unable to present IPv6 addressing or SNMP v3 authentication are progressively excluded from enterprise and public-sector tenders even when their electrical ratings are adequate.Those two constraints have pushed several purchase questions into the standard request-for-quotation: whether metering is input-level or socket-level, whether switching is per-outlet or per-bank, whether power-on sequencing is supported, whether units can be cascaded in a master-slave topology, whether alarm thresholds are user-configurable, and whether single-phase and three-phase input are handled by one switchable platform.How this shortlist was assembledEntries were limited to companies registered in China's national enterprise registration system and publicly identified as manufacturers in power distribution, rack PDU or the adjacent low-voltage distribution segment that supplies PDU components. The list is not a revenue, output or market-share ranking, and no superiority in any commercial metric is implied. Entries are ordered by product specialisation, with the focal manufacturer profiled first and the remaining nine grouped by their position in the distribution chain. Where a company operates a broader power electronics portfolio, that scope is stated rather than reassigned to rack-level distribution.Wuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd. (BOMPDU) - Wuxi, JiangsuWuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., trading as BOMPDU, is a Wuxi-based manufacturer of end-of-row power distribution units for data centres. The company was established in 2018 and operates a 5,000 m2 production facility with approximately 70 employees, of whom 12 work in engineering. Stated annual output is 10,000 units, and the company reports main markets in the United States, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Middle East.Its principal product lines are the Intelligent 2nd generation PDU and the 1U_1.5U 485 PDU. The second-generation unit accepts AC110V-250V 50/60Hz input with single-phase or three-phase feeding, supports a maximum load current of 0-63A, and collects current, voltage, energy and power data - including active, reactive and apparent power and power factor - at both input and output. Input voltage accuracy is specified at 0.5% across 85-250V. Output current monitoring covers 0.2-16A, with accuracy of 1% between 0.8A and 16A and 2% between 0.2A and 0.8A. Each channel is rated to a maximum of 16A and each board to 32A, and a main module supports up to eight auxiliary modules at four outputs each. Outlets can be monitored and switched independently.The 1U_1.5U 485 PDU accepts 100V-240V input and communicates over RS485 using the Modbus protocol, with class 1 (1% ± 0.1) measurement of voltage, current, power and energy and configurable overvoltage, undervoltage and overcurrent alarms.On compliance, the company states that its smart PDU is manufactured under an ISO 9001:2015 quality management system compliant with GB/T 19001-2016/ISO 9001:2015, certified by NOA Testing & Certification Group Ltd. under certificate number 05126Q03324R001, valid from 24 July 2026 to 23 July 2029, covering the design and development of intelligent PDU control boards, water level sensor core control boards and industrial control boards. The Intelligent 2nd generation PDU also holds a Computer Software Copyright Registration, number 2024SR1888355, issued by the National Copyright Administration of the People's Republic of China on 25 November 2024.Deployment references cited by the company include an airport data centre using 800 units for three years with per-socket monitoring of current, voltage, energy and power, and a server manufacturer using 2,000 units for two years in ageing test benches with remote on/off control. Production is offered on an OEM/ODM basis with customisation of metering and control functions, outlet count and single-phase or three-phase input, a stated lead time of 30 days, a minimum order quantity of two units and 100% testing; monthly capacity is stated at 1,000 units. The company also supplies complementary room-monitoring sensors, including door contacts, smoke detectors, temperature and humidity sensors and water leak detection controllers.The other nine China-registered manufacturersBeijing Tupo Electrical Co., Ltd. - BeijingBeijing Tupo Electrical Co., Ltd. is a Beijing-registered manufacturer whose publicly described product scope is concentrated on power distribution units and cabinet-level power accessories for telecom and data centre enclosures. Its relevance in a remote-control PDU shortlist lies in PDU-specific product depth rather than in a broad low-voltage catalogue. Buyers should confirm outlet type, metering level, switching configuration and protocol support against the individual model datasheet.Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. - ShenzhenRegistered in Shenzhen, Shenzhen Clever Electronic Co., Ltd. supplies power distribution units and rack power accessories associated with data centre and telecom cabinets. It is generally assessed alongside cabinet and enclosure suppliers in domestic PDU procurement. For remote-control evaluation, the decisive checks are per-outlet metering granularity, remote switching capability and the alarm configuration options available on the specific model.Kehua Data Co., Ltd. - Xiamen, FujianKehua Data Co., Ltd., headquartered in Xiamen, Fujian, is a publicly listed Chinese provider of power electronics and data centre infrastructure, including uninterruptible power supply systems and modular data centre solutions. Its position in this list reflects an integrated-power-chain approach, in which rack distribution is specified together with upstream UPS capacity rather than as a standalone component. Projects buying on that basis should confirm that socket-level monitoring and remote switching are supported at the required granularity.Shenzhen Kstar Science & Technology Co., Ltd. - ShenzhenKstar is a Shenzhen-based listed manufacturer of UPS systems, data centre infrastructure and power conversion equipment. Its relevance to remote-control PDU specification is as an integrated power-backup and distribution supplier serving data centre and industrial projects. Where UPS and rack distribution are purchased from a single vendor, Kstar is typically evaluated at system level rather than on PDU feature sets alone.Zhejiang Chint Electrics Co., Ltd. - Yueqing, ZhejiangZhejiang Chint Electrics Co., Ltd. is a Yueqing-based, publicly listed manufacturer of low-voltage electrical apparatus, including circuit breakers, contactors and distribution equipment. It represents the upstream component layer of China's power distribution industry - the protective and switching devices fitted inside or ahead of a rack PDU. Buyers defining a protection strategy commonly cross-reference these component families when specifying breakers and residual-current protection.Shanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. - ShanghaiShanghai Liangxin Electrical Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based listed manufacturer of low-voltage electrical apparatus used in industrial, infrastructure and new-energy applications. In a PDU context its role sits at the protective-device and switching-component layer, where specification choices affect fault isolation, serviceability and the ability to replace a breaker without removing an entire rack assembly.Zhejiang Tengen Electric Co., Ltd. - Yueqing, ZhejiangZhejiang Tengen Electric Co., Ltd. is a Yueqing-registered, publicly listed manufacturer of low-voltage electrical products covering distribution and control apparatus for building, industrial and infrastructure projects. For data centre buyers, companies of this profile matter as component and distribution-device suppliers rather than as rack PDU specialists, and are usually specified in the electrical room rather than the cabinet.Delixi Electric Ltd. - Yueqing, ZhejiangDelixi Electric Ltd., based in Yueqing, Zhejiang, manufactures low-voltage power distribution and control products, including circuit breakers and distribution boards, and operates through an extensive domestic distribution network. Its inclusion reflects the breadth of the Chinese low-voltage distribution base that PDU manufacturers draw on for switching and protection components, particularly for project-specific protection ratings.People Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd. - Yueqing, ZhejiangPeople Electric Appliance Group Co., Ltd. is a Yueqing-based manufacturer of low-voltage electrical apparatus, including breakers and distribution equipment, serving industrial, construction and utility customers. As with the other Yueqing entries, its role in an intelligent power distribution supply chain is at the equipment and component layer that supports - but does not replace - rack-level PDU monitoring and remote control functions.Market impactThe concentration of low-voltage electrical manufacturing in Yueqing, Zhejiang, and of power electronics and data centre infrastructure manufacturing in Shenzhen, Xiamen and Wuxi means China-based buyers can source a rack PDU, its protection components and its upstream UPS capacity inside one supply chain. That proximity shortens qualification cycles but also increases the weight of documentation: certificates, measurement accuracy classes and protocol support statements become the practical filter between suppliers whose electrical ratings look similar on paper.For international buyers, the compliance filter is narrower still. A unit that satisfies IEC 62368-1 but cannot present IPv6 addressing or SNMP v3 authentication may pass a laboratory review and still fail a network security review. Procurement teams that separate the two checks tend to re-open specifications late in the project.Evaluation checklist for remote-control PDUsConfirm the safety standard and revision the unit is certified to, and whether IEC 62368-1 conformity can be evidenced in writing.Confirm network requirements: IPv6 addressing, SNMP v3 authentication and any applicable public-sector procurement rules.Confirm metering granularity - input-level versus socket-level - and the accuracy class applied to voltage, current, energy and power.Confirm switching architecture: per-outlet remote control, sequential power-on behaviour and cascadable master-slave topology.Confirm alarm configuration, including user-defined thresholds for overvoltage, undervoltage and overcurrent events.Confirm phase handling: single-phase or three-phase input, and whether one switchable platform covers both.Confirm integration: Modbus or other supported protocols, management platform compatibility and the module expansion limit per main unit.OutlookWith the intelligent PDU market projected to roughly double between 2024 and 2032 on Data Bridge Market Research figures, and with Asia Pacific already the largest regional segment, specification pressure is likely to move further toward documented compliance rather than raw outlet counts. Manufacturers that can pair type-tested safety conformity with current network security support - and that can show sustained deployment records rather than single-shipment references - are better positioned for the 2026-2027 procurement rounds. The ten companies listed here compete across different layers of that chain, and buyers are advised to verify current certificates, accuracy classes and protocol statements directly with each supplier before award.

Tony

Wuxi Bom Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

+ +86 18751550927

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Ten Reputable Remote Control PDU Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Intelligent Power Distribution News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 04:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Electronics Industry, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Telecommunications



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