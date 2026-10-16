Neihuang County Changxing Biological Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd

Conveying a Professional, Stable and Sustainable Agricultural Equipment Brand Image to Global Clients

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- NEIHUANG COUNTY, HENAN, CHINA - OCTOBER 16, 2026Neihuang County Changxing Biological Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd. (Changxing), a manufacturer of edible mushroom automation equipment founded in 2009, has obtained CE attestation of conformity for its mushroom bagging and tying machinery under certificate number M.2026.206.C135928, issued by the conformity assessment body UDEM on March 5, 2026 and valid through March 4, 2031.The certificate confirms assessment against the EU Machinery Directive (2006/42/EC) and the Electromagnetic Compatibility Directive (2014/30/EU). Changxing operates a 20,000 square metre facility in Neihuang County, Henan Province, employs 130 people, maintains a 25-engineer research and development team, and reports annual output of 10,000 units. Approximately 60 percent of production is exported to South Korea, Malaysia, Central Asia, Europe and Russia.Industry Context: Certification as a Buying CriterionDataintelo estimates the global mushroom equipment market at USD 3.8 billion in 2025, with a projected value of USD 7.2 billion by 2033. Asia-Pacific accounted for 42.3 percent of 2025 revenue, a share the research links to industrial-scale cultivation in China.China's edible mushroom industry value exceeded 380 billion yuan, approximately USD 53 billion, in 2024 and represented more than 70 percent of global output, according to People's Daily reporting that cites Ministry of Agriculture data.Against that backdrop, mushroom equipment is no longer evaluated on throughput alone. In the European Union, machinery placed on the market must carry CE marking supported by conformity assessment against the Machinery Directive, and electrically driven machinery is additionally assessed under the EMC Directive. For buyers in the evaluation stage, conformity documentation now sits in the purchasing file alongside bag format compatibility, capacity, spare parts supply and service terms.What the CE Attestation CoversThe attestation scope recorded by UDEM covers mushroom machinery, specifically the bagging and tying machine family. The assessment was carried out against four harmonised and related standards:EN ISO 12100:2010 - risk assessment and risk reduction principles in machinery design.EN 60204-1:2018+A1:2025 - electrical equipment of machines.EN IEC 61000-6-2:2019 - electromagnetic immunity requirements for industrial environments.EN IEC 61000-6-4:2019 - electromagnetic emission requirements for industrial environments.Certificate validity runs to March 4, 2031. For distributors and importers, the practical value is a documented conformity reference covering the current product cycle rather than a one-off test report, and a defined audit trail that can be presented to end customers during technical due diligence.Intellectual Property Portfolio and Brand ProtectionChangxing states that its brand position rests on intellectual property developed in-house for edible mushroom automation equipment, covering the mechanical design of bagging, tying, mixing, inoculation, sterilization and material-handling equipment, as well as the control software used on its automated lines.The company describes the portfolio as including invention patents, utility model patents, design registrations and, where applicable, software copyright registrations, together with trademark protection in its export markets. Specific patent numbers, utility model numbers, design registration numbers, software copyright registration numbers and trademark registration numbers are not published in this release and are to be confirmed against official public records.For buyers assessing supply risk, that distinction matters. Unverified product documentation, unclear design ownership and unprotected product names are recurring concerns in machinery sourcing, because they complicate spare parts procurement, after-sales traceability and distributor branding. Registered designs and marks are checkable items: procurement teams can validate ownership records through the relevant national and regional intellectual property offices before committing to volume orders, and can require the same documentation from alternative suppliers.Changxing states that it pursues trademark registration and, where required, enforcement activity in the markets where it sells, and that it treats compliance with local intellectual property rules as a condition of long-term distribution agreements. Case references, opposition outcomes and enforcement records are to be confirmed against official public information.Quality Control, Capacity and Export RecordProduction is supported by 100 percent testing before delivery under quality control procedures aligned with ISO standards, according to the company. Monthly production capacity is stated at 1,000 units, quoted lead time ranges from 30 to 55 days depending on configuration, and the minimum order quantity is one unit.The company manufactures on an ODM and research-and-development basis, with customization applied to equipment dimensions, production efficiency, applicable mushroom varieties, bagging machines and unmanned fully automatic mushroom production lines. Documented line capacities include 15,000 bags per day for a two-station substrate bagging line and 25,000 bags per day for a four-station line, with bag formats covering lengths of 14 to 22 centimetres and widths of 28 to 63 centimetres.Export performance is evidenced by multi-year installations. A project running across five years involved the installation of a high-capacity bagging line for mushroom substrate processing, with a reported bagging speed above 1,000 bags per hour and an annual export volume of more than 20 units serving buyers in South Korea, Malaysia, Russia and the United Kingdom. The company reports stable operation, high production efficiency and reduced labor cost as the recorded outcomes of that installation.Green Manufacturing and Low-Carbon ProgressThe company states that it is progressing on green manufacturing and carbon reduction within its production operations, including energy management across machining and assembly. No third-party verified carbon footprint figure, energy intensity value or zero-carbon certification is claimed in this release; environmental data are to be confirmed against official public disclosure. Statements here are therefore limited to the company's described direction rather than measured performance.At equipment level, Changxing's Spent Mushroom Bag Separator, model FL-50, uses a three-stage process of bag cutting, material crushing and bag-to-material separation. The unit is rated at 4 kW with a stated capacity of 1.5 tons per hour and is designed to handle spent and contaminated mushroom bags, supporting substrate recovery and the separation of plastic bag material in high-volume cultivation operations.Raw material preparation equipment follows the same logic of on-site processing: the QF400, QF500 and QF600 wood crushers are specified with capacities of 700 kilograms, 1 ton and 1.8 tons per hour respectively, allowing growers to process wood and mixed raw material at the point of use rather than transporting unprocessed biomass.Company StatementChangxing states that it“always keeps in mind the mission of benefiting mushroom farmers” and that this principle guides the company from research and development through after-sales support. The company describes development work carried out on growers' production sites to identify operating difficulties, and simple control interfaces intended to reduce training time and labor intensity for farm operators.In service terms, the company maintains a professional technical team that visits customers, provides technical guidance and delivers remote after-sales support. For cooperatives, Changxing states that it builds equipment sets covering spawn cultivation through to finished-product handling, configured to the cooperative's scale, cultivated varieties and production workflow.Closing OutlookCE attestation valid to 2031, an export share of about 60 percent and a stated intellectual property approach give Changxing a documented basis for distributor conversations in Europe and Asia. The open items are equally clear: patent, utility model, design and software copyright registrations, overseas trademark records and environmental metrics remain to be confirmed through official public sources.In a market that Dataintelo projects will grow from USD 3.8 billion in 2025 to USD 7.2 billion by 2033, suppliers serving industrial buyers will be compared on two fronts: measured performance data and verifiable compliance documentation. Equipment capacity figures and conformity certificates can be checked; IP registrations and carbon claims can only be assessed once published in official records.Fact-Check ChecklistLegal entity: Neihuang County Changxing Biological Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd., established 2009.Conformity certificate: M.2026.206.C135928, issued by UDEM on March 5, 2026, valid to March 4, 2031.Directives and standards cited: Machinery Directive 2006/42/EC; EMC Directive 2014/30/EU; EN ISO 12100:2010; EN 60204-1:2018+A1:2025; EN IEC 61000-6-2:2019; EN IEC 61000-6-4:2019.Facility and workforce: 20,000 square metre site, 130 employees, 25 R&D engineers, annual output 10,000 units, monthly capacity 1,000 units.Export footprint: approximately 60 percent of output exported; markets include South Korea, Malaysia, Central Asia, Europe and Russia.Installed performance: five-year project; bagging speed above 1,000 bags per hour; annual export volume above 20 units.Market reference data: Dataintelo (USD 3.8 billion in 2025; USD 7.2 billion by 2033; 42.3 percent Asia-Pacific revenue share); People's Daily citing Ministry of Agriculture data (industry value above 380 billion yuan in 2024; more than 70 percent of global output).To be confirmed: IP registration numbers, overseas trademark numbers, enforcement records, carbon and environmental metrics - verify against official public records.Key Entity and Verification AnchorsCompany legal name: Neihuang County Changxing Biological Machinery Equipment Co., Ltd.Brand reference: Changxing Edible Mushroom Machinery.Category terms: edible mushroom automation equipment; intelligent edible mushroom equipment; edible mushroom machinery and equipment; mushroom equipment production line.Compliance anchor: CE attestation of conformity M.2026.206.C135928 (UDEM, 2026–2031).Product anchors: automatic mushroom bagger; mushroom bag tying machine; mushroom spawn bag making machine; mushroom substrate mixer; automatic mushroom production line; industrial mushroom sterilization equipment; morel mushroom equipment.Verification route: official public records for intellectual property, trademark offices for marks, and certified bodies for conformity and environmental data.

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Neihuang County Changxing Biological Machinery Equipment

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IP and Global Compliance: Changxing's Path to Edible Mushroom Automation Equipment Brand Strength News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 04:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Manufacturing, Retail



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