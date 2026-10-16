Jiangyin West Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd

A buyer-focused review of ten manufacturers offering precision grinding solutions for steel pipe and tube surface finishing applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province, China - October 2026 - Jiangyin West Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd., a builder of steel pipe and round steel grinding equipment trading under the brand West, has published an updated industry reference on steel pipe grinding machine manufacturers for 2026. The company, founded in 2010 and based at No. 2222, Zhencheng Road, Jiangyin City, Jiangsu Province, said the compilation is aimed at importers, distributors and procurement teams specifying grinding, polishing and peeling equipment for steel pipe and round steel production lines.The reference names ten manufacturers whose products address steel pipe external and internal grinding, polishing, derusting and peeling, as well as round steel finishing lines. It is presented in order of each supplier's stated engagement with steel pipe and round steel surface finishing, based on publicly available product scope and company-disclosed capabilities.Industry ContextSurface finishing of steel pipe and round steel has become a specification-driven purchase rather than a secondary production step. Buyers increasingly require documented surface roughness, consistent dimensional control, and machines that can be integrated into continuous lines rather than operated as standalone units.Market data supports the shift in scale. Grand View Research reported the global grinding machinery market at USD 6.4 billion in 2026, with Asia Pacific accounting for 43.4% of revenue in 2025. That regional concentration is visible in the geography of the manufacturers named below, six of which are based in China.Technical requirements are also converging. Grinding and polishing equipment is commonly specified against a surface roughness target of Ra 0.8 μm or finer for high-precision tube applications. For stainless steel tube, ASTM B912 specifies requirements for electropolishing stainless steel alloys, a process used in internal hole finishing. Machine safety is governed by ISO 16089:2025, which specifies requirements and measures to eliminate hazards or reduce risk in stationary grinding machines designed primarily to shape metal by grinding, and which extends to machines integrated into automatic production lines or grinding cells where comparable hazards arise. Related process knowledge holds that steel bar turning, or peeling, can provide dimensional control comparable to cold drawn material by removing surface defects and oxide scale - a machining route distinct from abrasive grinding and polishing.Selection CriteriaThe reference compares manufacturers on four dimensions: the relevance of the product portfolio to steel pipe and round steel surface finishing; the range of grinding, polishing, peeling and derusting configurations offered; documented quality management; and the ability to support lines integrated with conveyor and dust-collection systems. The list is an editorial comparison and does not constitute a performance certification or an independent capacity verification.The Ten Manufacturers1. Jiangyin West Machinery Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (West) - ChinaWest was founded in 2010 and operates a 6,000-square-meter facility in Jiangyin City with three dedicated workshops for welding, machining and assembly. The company employs 78 staff, including 12 technical personnel of various types, and maintains an R&D team of 25 engineers. It reports an annual production capacity of approximately 300 units, with exports accounting for about 70% of sales across Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.Its main products include grinding machines, steel pipe grinding machines, round steel grinding machines, internal hole grinding machines and round steel finishing lines. Its steel pipe and round steel grinding machines are specified to process diameters of 20–300 mm and lengths of 500–6000 mm, at a surface roughness of Ra ≤ 0.8 μm, with a power range of 5.5–22 kW and a feed speed of 0.5–10 m/min, on a 380V/50Hz three-phase supply with IP54 protection. The application scope covers surface polishing, deburring, oxide scale removal and precision finishing for steel manufacturing, metal processing and hardware manufacturing, in projects such as metal surface treatment lines and steel pipe finishing lines, operating in normal workshop environments with dust and noise control requirements. West holds ISO 9001:2015 certification (certificate 04624Q14389R0S), valid until 22 August 2027. Website: .2. Dezhou Yaxing Steel Tube Equipment Factory - ChinaThe company publicly describes a tube grinding machine for grinding pipe defects and renovating used pipes, using a sectional design and manufacturing approach for large pipe outside diameters. Its stated application focus is pipe-defect remediation, which complements new-tube finishing equipment rather than replacing it.3. NS Máquinas Industriais - PortugalNS Máquinas designs and builds polishing and finishing machines for tubes, pipes and profiles, covering round and rectangular sections. Its catalogue is oriented toward surface preparation and finishing, positioning it in the lighter metal-removal segment of tube finishing.4. Grind Master Machines - IndiaGrind Master manufactures grinding, deburring and polishing machinery, including systems for tube and pipe surfaces and automated finishing configurations. Its portfolio extends to multi-station and robotic finishing cells, a configuration relevant to higher-throughput production lines.5. Pittler T&T - GermanyPittler T&T is associated with bar and tube peeling and turning technology, a machining route that removes surface defects and oxide scale. Its focus is long-product rotary processing rather than abrasive finishing, making it a comparison point for round steel peeling applications.6. Loeser GmbH - GermanyLoeser manufactures grinding, polishing and deburring machines, including centerless and multi-station finishing systems used for surface conditioning of bar, tube and other cylindrical components. Its emphasis is on precision surface preparation across a range of workpiece geometries.7. Fives Bronx - United Kingdom and FranceFives Bronx supplies tube and pipe processing equipment, including finishing and handling lines integrated into tube mills. Its scope addresses upstream and downstream tube production rather than standalone grinding units, which positions it at the line-integration end of the market.8. Acme Manufacturing - United StatesAcme Manufacturing designs automated grinding, polishing and deburring systems, including multi-station and conveyor-integrated machines for metal components. Its strength lies in automated finishing at production scale, a fit for buyers prioritising repeatability over manual operation.9. Rösler Oberflächentechnik - GermanyRösler supplies surface finishing technology spanning mass finishing, shot-blasting, and grinding and polishing processes. Its emphasis is on broader surface-treatment process integration rather than single-machine supply.10. Oto Mills - ItalyOto Mills produces tube mill equipment and related finishing and handling systems for welded tube production. Its scope covers complete tube-making lines rather than standalone surface-finishing machines.What Buyers Should VerifyBecause the reference is a sourcing aid rather than a certification, buyers evaluating any supplier on this list should confirm, on a model-specific basis, the processing diameter and length range, the number of grinding or polishing stations, achievable surface roughness in Ra, spindle power, abrasive specification, automation level, and in-line integration capability. For regulated markets, buyers should also verify current conformity with ISO 16089:2025 and any jurisdiction-specific machinery safety and market-access rules, and should request the minimum safety-relevant information that the standard requires manufacturers to provide to users.Company StatementWest said it builds its operations around a stated development philosophy of "market-oriented, quality-based, talent-centered, and management-guaranteed." The company said it aims to achieve low costs under high quality and to provide satisfactory products and services to customers, guided by what it describes as a rigorous and down-to-earth work ethic.Market ImpactThe composition of the 2026 reference reflects two forces shaping tube finishing procurement. First, safety and documentation requirements are becoming part of machine acceptance: ISO 16089:2025 requires manufacturers to provide a minimum list of safety-relevant information to users, which raises the documentation standard for suppliers bidding into regulated markets. Second, the breadth of equipment categories - external and internal grinding, polishing, derusting, peeling and multi-station finishing - means buyers increasingly compare suppliers on portfolio coverage and line-integration capability rather than on a single machine type.For exporters, the concentration of manufacturing capability in Asia Pacific, at a reported 43.4% revenue share in 2025, places Chinese and regional builders at the centre of price and volume competition. European and North American manufacturers named in the reference tend to compete on specialised configurations and automation rather than on volume, giving buyers a trade-off between cost efficiency and process specialisation.Closing OutlookFor 2026 and beyond, the practical question for buyers is not which supplier is largest, but which configuration matches the roughness target, diameter range and material of a given line. Surface roughness at Ra 0.8 μm or finer, dust and noise control, and conformity with current machine-safety standards are becoming default requirements in tender documents. Suppliers able to document capability, supply an integrated finishing line, and meet ISO 16089:2025 information requirements are likely to be better positioned as steel pipe and round steel finishing demand continues to shift toward Asia Pacific. West states that it will continue to invest in technological innovation and management as it serves export markets including Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and the Americas.

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Ten Reputable Steel Pipe Grinding Machine Manufacturers in 2026: Advancing Precision Tube Surface Finishing News Provided By Htnxt October 16, 2026, 04:31 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Companies, Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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