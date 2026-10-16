Farhana Bhatt On Doing 'BB 19': Coming From Kashmir, It Was Challenging For Me To Understand People

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 16 (IANS) Reality TV personality Farhana Bhatt recently opened up about her experience inside the Bigg Boss 19 house as she spoke about the challenges of navigating an unfamiliar environment, understanding people's psychology and dealing with unexpected situations.

During an appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's popular chat show, Double Date, Farrhana went on to speak about coming from a relatively small and different social environment in Kashmir.

Talking about her time inside the Bigg Boss house, Farhana revealed that“the experience was both challenging and overwhelming,” especially because she had“never watched or experienced a show of this nature before”.

She added,“Coming from Kashmir, it was challenging for me to understand people, their psychology and everything that was happening around me. I had never seen a show like this before, so I didn't really know what I was supposed to do. I was dealing with every situation as it came, without any proper game plan.”

Farhana also shared that she was not constantly thinking about how she was being portrayed on screen or how the audience might perceive her. She further reflected on how stepping into an unfamiliar space without a predefined strategy made the journey even more demanding.

She said:“As on the first week people ganged up and had evicted me from the house, and I was kept in Secret Room, my rage for the people inside the house doubled as I felt that's my way of survival inside the house, as I didn't know anyone from outside”.

Farrhana is best known for her role in Laila Majnu. She emerged as runner-up in the 19th edition of 'Bigg Boss', which was won by actor Gaurav Khanna. In 2026,she also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 where she emerged as the third runner-up.