Ambala Government School Theft: Thieves Steal 4 Gas Cylinders, 50 Tumblers In Two Break-Ins

Four gas cylinders, food supplies, and utensils were taken by thieves who targeted the midday meal storage room at a government school in Dhurkada on two different occasions, according to police. Four gas cylinders, fifty steel tumblers that the kids used to drink milk, different food items and kitchen equipment were taken by the unnamed accused after they burst the lock.

The personnel shut the midday dining room on October 12 after school hours before leaving for home, according to the police complaint.

The lock was discovered to be broken the next morning. Inspection revealed the absence of 50 steel tumblers, four cooking gas cylinders and food items such cooking oil, onions, lentils and spices. The room was subsequently locked again.

The lock on the midday dining room was discovered to be breached once more two days later. Three cooking pots and a big metal tub were discovered to be missing. The Ambala City Sadar police station has opened an inquiry and filed a case against unidentified individuals in response to a complaint made by Pratibha Gupta, the head of the school.

Police Probe Underway

In response to the thefts, Pratibha Gupta, the school in-charge, filed a formal complaint with the Ambala City Sadar police station. The police have since registered a case against unknown individuals and have initiated an investigation into the incidents. Authorities are currently working to gather evidence and identify the culprits responsible for these thefts.

Local law enforcement has expressed concern regarding the security of educational institutions, particularly those that provide essential services like mid-day meals. The theft of food supplies not only impacts the school but also the students who rely on these meals for nutrition. Police officials are urging the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in the area.

As the investigation continues, police are exploring various leads and have appealed to the public for assistance. They are particularly interested in any information that could help identify the thieves or provide insights into their methods. The community's cooperation could prove vital in resolving these incidents.