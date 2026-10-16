CRWV Stock Slips Overnight: Analyst Calls Coreweave Debt Worries 'Fearmongering,' Reaffirms 150% Upside Target



Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated its 'Overweight' rating on CRWV.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said CoreWeave's business strength was improving and its cost of capital was declining. Retail sentiment for CRWV was 'bullish' on Thursday.

CoreWeave, Inc.'s (CRWV) shares fell 2% in overnight trading late Thursday, giving back some gains from the regular session amid sharp weakness over concerns about rising debt and the sustainability of its neocloud businesses.

CoreWeave has become a key casualty of the latest market rout, triggered by the fall in semiconductor stocks and rising inflation. Prices of some of CoreWeave's bonds fell sharply this week, pushing the stock down over 15% on Wednesday, though shares recovered 6% the next day.

Buy CRWV Dip: Cantor Fitzgerald

On Thursday, Cantor Fitzgerald urged investors to buy the dip in CoreWeave, arguing that mounting concerns about the AI cloud provider have overshadowed its improving business fundamentals.

The firm called recent criticism“a lot of fearmongering” and said the market was misjudging the company. Cantor reiterated its 'Overweight' rating and $176 price target (a 150% upside from the last close), describing the current pullback as one of the most attractive opportunities to start or add to a position.

CoreWeave has already sold out nearly all of the capacity coming online for 2027, and Nvidia (NVDA) - the most influential company when it comes to AI - has an agreement to backstop any unsold capacity, the research firm said in a note, advising investors to "take a step back" and look at how CoreWeave's business has "consistently improved."

CRWV Stock: Nvidia CEO Pushes Back On Risk Narrative

The call came as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang also pushed back against the pessimism surrounding CoreWeave.

“CoreWeave's strength is improving every day,” Huang said at a Bloomberg event in Stockholm on Thursday.“I'm optimistic. Their cost of capital is actually decreasing.” CoreWeave CEO Mike Intrator also reportedly told staff that the selloff was an“irrational” reaction by investors and that he remains confident of the company's financial position.

Nvidia has been a major backer of CoreWeave since before its March 2025 IPO, when it disclosed a roughly 7% stake. In January, Nvidia invested another $2 billion in the company.

Other analysts have also defended the stock. Bank of America on Wednesday reiterated a 'Buy' rating on CoreWeave with a $140 price target, and raised its revenue estimates for 2027 and 2028. Deutsche Bank similarly called the selloff a buying opportunity, reiterating a 'Buy' rating and $150 price target.

Amid the stock's weakness, CoreWeave's founders have sold shares. Bloomberg reported that Intrator, Brian Venturo and Brannin McBee have sold $3.3 billion worth of stock since the company's IPO. They remain three of the company's top six shareholders, together owning about a 20% stake, according to CoreWeave.

Retail View On CRWV

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for CRWV rose over the past week and was 'bullish' as of late Thursday.

“$CRWV thanks for the cheap shares,” a trader said. A bearish trader wrote:“$CRWV delusional bulls think a bounce like this changes the fact they're an overleveraged middleman,” referring to the stock's gain in Thursday's regular session.

CRWV stock is now down 2.7% year to date.

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