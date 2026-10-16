Funskool Brings The World's Leading Toy Brands To Indian Children Through Its Growing Network Of International Partnerships
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 15th October 2026: Funskool India Limited, India's leading toy company, is expanding its international portfolio through a growing network of licensing, manufacturing and distribution partnerships with some of the world's most respected toy brands. By combining these global partnerships with in-house product innovation and proven manufacturing strength, Funskool continues to offer Indian families one of the widest and most trusted ranges of toys in the country.
Strong Financial Momentum
Funskool crossed a turnover of INR 329 crore in FY 2025–26, demonstrating resilience and steady growth in a challenging global environment. Momentum has accelerated in FY 2026–27: in the first half of the year, exports have grown by over 30% and domestic business by over 20%. The company expects to close the year with healthy double-digit growth in both businesses and is targeting a turnover of over INR 400 crore, representing growth of more than 20%.
Manufacturing Strength and Responsible Growth
Over the past six years, Funskool has invested approximately INR 149 crore in expanding its manufacturing facilities and capabilities at Goa and Ranipet. These investments have strengthened our position as a global manufacturing partner, supported export growth, increased foreign exchange earnings and created significant employment opportunities in local communities. Notably, women account more than 70% of our workforce at our factories, reflecting our commitment to inclusive growth and women's empowerment.
Funskool's own brands and private label brands were exported to over 63 countries last year. While our own-brand exports currently represent a smaller share of our business compared to contract manufacturing for international brands, we continue to invest in new product development, innovation and portfolio expansion. Our long-term vision is to build Funskool into a stronger Indian toy brand with a growing presence in international markets.
A World of Play, Made Accessible in India
Funskool continues to strengthen its portfolio through strategic partnerships with leading international toy companies, including Simba Toys (Germany), Moltó (Spain), Dr. Wood (Australia), Buffalo Games (USA), Sanrio (Japan), Spin Master (Canada) and Asmodee (France).
Leveraging its strong manufacturing capabilities and extensive distribution network across India, Funskool brings globally popular toys and games to Indian consumers, either through licensed manufacturing at its own facilities or direct distribution. These partnerships enable Funskool to offer a diverse range of international products across age groups, play categories and price points.
The latest additions to Funskool's portfolio include musical toys, activity toys, puzzles, strategy games and imaginative pretend-play sets, designed to encourage creativity, problem solving, sensory development and interactive learning.
Building on the successful introduction of popular properties such as Hello Kitty from Sanrio and PAW Patrol from Spin Master, Funskool is further expanding its licensed portfolio with new properties, including Coco melon from Moon bug Entertainment, while continuing to strengthen relationships with its existing global partners.
Commenting on the partnerships, Mr. K.A. Shabir, CEO, Funskool India Ltd., said:“Indian consumers today are increasingly looking for toys that offer a combination of quality, safety, innovation and play value. Our partnerships with leading global toy companies enable us to bring some of the world's most loved brands to Indian children. What sets Funskool apart is our ability to combine these international partnerships with our own manufacturing strengths and extensive distribution network, making world-class toys accessible and affordable to families across India. We remain committed to bringing the best of global play experiences to Indian homes.”
Homegrown Innovation
Innovation and new product development remain central to Funskool's growth strategy. With a dedicated in-house design and development centre, Funskool has the capability to take products from concept and design through tooling, development and manufacturing. This integrated approach enables the company to introduce approximately 50–60 new products every year, strengthening its portfolio across multiple play categories.
Alongside its international brands, Funskool continues to invest in developing its own home grown products. Its latest offerings include Blazetrix friction powered vehicles, Quilling Art and Paper Craft in the arts and crafts segment, Fairy Makeover in creative play, and the WOOD'E Learning Bus in educational toys. These products are designed to encourage creativity, imagination, problem-solving, motor skills and learning through play, catering to children across different age groups and interests.
Looking ahead, Funskool remains committed to strengthening its own brands while expanding its international partnerships. By combining in house innovation, world class manufacturing capabilities and a strong nationwide distribution network, the company aims to make quality, innovative and engaging toys accessible to children across India, while building a stronger global presence for Indian designed and manufactured toys.
Our International Partners
Simba Toys, Germany
Founded in 1982, Simba Toys brings together a family of brands covering a wide range of toys and games for children of every age.
Its ABC brand nurtures the natural curiosity of babies and toddlers as they discover the world around them.
Funskool launched its first Simba ABC products in India in April 2026 with My Hammer Bench and Magic Cube Sea World.
Funskool now manufactures and distributes My Music Set (12 months+) and My Magic Cube Puzzle Set – Animals (18 months+), designed to support sensory development, creativity, fine motor skills and problem-solving.
Moltó, Spain
Founded in 1955 by Pedro Moltó Valero, Moltó specialises in educational and early-childhood toys, including activity toys, ride-ons, construction toys, play kitchens, tricycles and baby products.
Funskool introduced Moltó to India in 2025, beginning with its truck series.
Funskool now manufactures and distributes My Lady Bug (18 months+) and My Activity Farm (12 months+), which support fine motor skills, hand–eye coordination, shape recognition and sensory exploration.
Dr. Wood, Australia
Created by Australian puzzle designer Dr. Mark T. Wood, Dr. Wood puzzles are known for brain-training challenges that combine creativity with problem-solving and spatial reasoning.
Mindwork Games holds the licence in India, with Funskool as its distribution partner.
Funskool distributes The Kaleidoscope Classic (6 years+), an 18-piece pattern-building puzzle that encourages logical thinking, spatial awareness and creativity.
Buffalo Games, USA
Founded in 1986, Buffalo Games creates a diverse range of board games, jigsaw puzzles, party games, arts and crafts, and educational products.
Funskool produces and distributes Sushi Go! (8 years+), a fast-paced card game that builds strategy, decision-making and social play, and Outfoxed! (5 years+), a cooperative mystery game that develops observation, deduction and problem-solving skills.
Sanrio, Japan
Founded in 1960, Sanrio is a character and lifestyle brand that creates and licenses beloved characters across toys, stationery, fashion, accessories and lifestyle products. Hello Kitty, created in 1974, is its most recognised character, celebrating friendship, kindness and sharing happiness.
Funskool launched its first Hello Kitty and Friends products in India in April 2026: Weaving Beads, Shakky Charms and Coin Bank.
Under its Fundough range, Funskool produces and distributes Hello Kitty Donut Party (3 years+), a food-themed pretend-play set that encourages creativity, imagination, communication and fine motor skills.
Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), Canada
Spin Master is a global children's entertainment company operating across toys, entertainment and digital games, with distribution in over 100 countries and brands including PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube.
Spin Master Entertainment creates multiplatform content, including PAW Patrol, original shows, short-form series and feature films, and licenses popular properties worldwide.
Funskool produces and distributes the PAW Patrol Dino Team Pack and Dino Themed Vehicles (3 years+), featuring Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Rocky and Zuma, inspiring imaginative play.
About Funskool India Limited
Funskool India Limited is India's leading toy manufacturer, promoted by the MRF Group. Since beginning commercial operations in 1987, Funskool has pioneered quality and safety in Indian toys and raised standards across the market. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Goa and Ranipet and the largest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool has something for every child and every parent. Its mission is to help every Indian child grow up with quality toys that contribute to their development, and to encourage parents to see toys as a valuable investment in that growth.
Strong Financial Momentum
Funskool crossed a turnover of INR 329 crore in FY 2025–26, demonstrating resilience and steady growth in a challenging global environment. Momentum has accelerated in FY 2026–27: in the first half of the year, exports have grown by over 30% and domestic business by over 20%. The company expects to close the year with healthy double-digit growth in both businesses and is targeting a turnover of over INR 400 crore, representing growth of more than 20%.
Manufacturing Strength and Responsible Growth
Over the past six years, Funskool has invested approximately INR 149 crore in expanding its manufacturing facilities and capabilities at Goa and Ranipet. These investments have strengthened our position as a global manufacturing partner, supported export growth, increased foreign exchange earnings and created significant employment opportunities in local communities. Notably, women account more than 70% of our workforce at our factories, reflecting our commitment to inclusive growth and women's empowerment.
Funskool's own brands and private label brands were exported to over 63 countries last year. While our own-brand exports currently represent a smaller share of our business compared to contract manufacturing for international brands, we continue to invest in new product development, innovation and portfolio expansion. Our long-term vision is to build Funskool into a stronger Indian toy brand with a growing presence in international markets.
A World of Play, Made Accessible in India
Funskool continues to strengthen its portfolio through strategic partnerships with leading international toy companies, including Simba Toys (Germany), Moltó (Spain), Dr. Wood (Australia), Buffalo Games (USA), Sanrio (Japan), Spin Master (Canada) and Asmodee (France).
Leveraging its strong manufacturing capabilities and extensive distribution network across India, Funskool brings globally popular toys and games to Indian consumers, either through licensed manufacturing at its own facilities or direct distribution. These partnerships enable Funskool to offer a diverse range of international products across age groups, play categories and price points.
The latest additions to Funskool's portfolio include musical toys, activity toys, puzzles, strategy games and imaginative pretend-play sets, designed to encourage creativity, problem solving, sensory development and interactive learning.
Building on the successful introduction of popular properties such as Hello Kitty from Sanrio and PAW Patrol from Spin Master, Funskool is further expanding its licensed portfolio with new properties, including Coco melon from Moon bug Entertainment, while continuing to strengthen relationships with its existing global partners.
Commenting on the partnerships, Mr. K.A. Shabir, CEO, Funskool India Ltd., said:“Indian consumers today are increasingly looking for toys that offer a combination of quality, safety, innovation and play value. Our partnerships with leading global toy companies enable us to bring some of the world's most loved brands to Indian children. What sets Funskool apart is our ability to combine these international partnerships with our own manufacturing strengths and extensive distribution network, making world-class toys accessible and affordable to families across India. We remain committed to bringing the best of global play experiences to Indian homes.”
Homegrown Innovation
Innovation and new product development remain central to Funskool's growth strategy. With a dedicated in-house design and development centre, Funskool has the capability to take products from concept and design through tooling, development and manufacturing. This integrated approach enables the company to introduce approximately 50–60 new products every year, strengthening its portfolio across multiple play categories.
Alongside its international brands, Funskool continues to invest in developing its own home grown products. Its latest offerings include Blazetrix friction powered vehicles, Quilling Art and Paper Craft in the arts and crafts segment, Fairy Makeover in creative play, and the WOOD'E Learning Bus in educational toys. These products are designed to encourage creativity, imagination, problem-solving, motor skills and learning through play, catering to children across different age groups and interests.
Looking ahead, Funskool remains committed to strengthening its own brands while expanding its international partnerships. By combining in house innovation, world class manufacturing capabilities and a strong nationwide distribution network, the company aims to make quality, innovative and engaging toys accessible to children across India, while building a stronger global presence for Indian designed and manufactured toys.
Our International Partners
Simba Toys, Germany
Founded in 1982, Simba Toys brings together a family of brands covering a wide range of toys and games for children of every age.
Its ABC brand nurtures the natural curiosity of babies and toddlers as they discover the world around them.
Funskool launched its first Simba ABC products in India in April 2026 with My Hammer Bench and Magic Cube Sea World.
Funskool now manufactures and distributes My Music Set (12 months+) and My Magic Cube Puzzle Set – Animals (18 months+), designed to support sensory development, creativity, fine motor skills and problem-solving.
Moltó, Spain
Founded in 1955 by Pedro Moltó Valero, Moltó specialises in educational and early-childhood toys, including activity toys, ride-ons, construction toys, play kitchens, tricycles and baby products.
Funskool introduced Moltó to India in 2025, beginning with its truck series.
Funskool now manufactures and distributes My Lady Bug (18 months+) and My Activity Farm (12 months+), which support fine motor skills, hand–eye coordination, shape recognition and sensory exploration.
Dr. Wood, Australia
Created by Australian puzzle designer Dr. Mark T. Wood, Dr. Wood puzzles are known for brain-training challenges that combine creativity with problem-solving and spatial reasoning.
Mindwork Games holds the licence in India, with Funskool as its distribution partner.
Funskool distributes The Kaleidoscope Classic (6 years+), an 18-piece pattern-building puzzle that encourages logical thinking, spatial awareness and creativity.
Buffalo Games, USA
Founded in 1986, Buffalo Games creates a diverse range of board games, jigsaw puzzles, party games, arts and crafts, and educational products.
Funskool produces and distributes Sushi Go! (8 years+), a fast-paced card game that builds strategy, decision-making and social play, and Outfoxed! (5 years+), a cooperative mystery game that develops observation, deduction and problem-solving skills.
Sanrio, Japan
Founded in 1960, Sanrio is a character and lifestyle brand that creates and licenses beloved characters across toys, stationery, fashion, accessories and lifestyle products. Hello Kitty, created in 1974, is its most recognised character, celebrating friendship, kindness and sharing happiness.
Funskool launched its first Hello Kitty and Friends products in India in April 2026: Weaving Beads, Shakky Charms and Coin Bank.
Under its Fundough range, Funskool produces and distributes Hello Kitty Donut Party (3 years+), a food-themed pretend-play set that encourages creativity, imagination, communication and fine motor skills.
Spin Master Corp. (TSX: TOY), Canada
Spin Master is a global children's entertainment company operating across toys, entertainment and digital games, with distribution in over 100 countries and brands including PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan® and Rubik's® Cube.
Spin Master Entertainment creates multiplatform content, including PAW Patrol, original shows, short-form series and feature films, and licenses popular properties worldwide.
Funskool produces and distributes the PAW Patrol Dino Team Pack and Dino Themed Vehicles (3 years+), featuring Chase, Marshall, Skye, Rubble, Rocky and Zuma, inspiring imaginative play.
About Funskool India Limited
Funskool India Limited is India's leading toy manufacturer, promoted by the MRF Group. Since beginning commercial operations in 1987, Funskool has pioneered quality and safety in Indian toys and raised standards across the market. With state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in Goa and Ranipet and the largest range of toys offered by any Indian company, Funskool has something for every child and every parent. Its mission is to help every Indian child grow up with quality toys that contribute to their development, and to encourage parents to see toys as a valuable investment in that growth.
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