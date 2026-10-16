SOLARTODO Details YZ Solar Street Light Configuration And Separate Pole Requirements
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) SOLARTODO, the export brand of Jiangsu Langlide Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. in Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China, provides configuration details for the YZ all-in-one solar street light. The product information distinguishes the integrated luminaire from the separate pole and installation requirements that a project buyer needs to specify.
The AIO-40W-P50-B96-40K configuration combines a 40 W SMD light source, a 50 W photovoltaic panel and a 96 Wh lithium iron phosphate battery. The panel, battery, controller and LED lighting assembly are incorporated in one fixture. Its specified light colour is 4000 K, and the manufacturer's specification lists IP65 ingress protection and an IK10 impact rating.
A pole-arm clamp or sleeve mounting arrangement accommodates a 65/78 mm bore. A complete lighting pole is a separate enquiry item. Buyers comparing luminaires should therefore distinguish the fixture configuration from any requirement for poles, mounting accessories, foundations or installation services.
For rural road and village lighting enquiries, relevant project details include road dimensions, intended mounting height and the required nightly operating schedule. Parking-area enquiries can identify the area dimensions and proposed lighting positions. Quantity, destination and applicable project specifications help define the configuration and supply scope for discussion.
Component ratings describe the specified equipment; they are not, by themselves, a site-specific lighting design or a guarantee of nightly operating duration.
SOLARTODO's wider supply range includes solar-powered surveillance systems, garden and landscape lights, sectional lighting poles and high-mast lighting systems.
Image caption: SOLARTODO 40 W YZ all-in-one solar street light, AIO-40W-P50-B96-40K. The mounting arrangement is illustrated; a complete pole is a separate enquiry item.
Company contact
Ethan Nie
Jiangsu Langlide Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. / SOLARTODO
Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China
Email:...
Phone: +86 158 5167 6607
Website:
The AIO-40W-P50-B96-40K configuration combines a 40 W SMD light source, a 50 W photovoltaic panel and a 96 Wh lithium iron phosphate battery. The panel, battery, controller and LED lighting assembly are incorporated in one fixture. Its specified light colour is 4000 K, and the manufacturer's specification lists IP65 ingress protection and an IK10 impact rating.
A pole-arm clamp or sleeve mounting arrangement accommodates a 65/78 mm bore. A complete lighting pole is a separate enquiry item. Buyers comparing luminaires should therefore distinguish the fixture configuration from any requirement for poles, mounting accessories, foundations or installation services.
For rural road and village lighting enquiries, relevant project details include road dimensions, intended mounting height and the required nightly operating schedule. Parking-area enquiries can identify the area dimensions and proposed lighting positions. Quantity, destination and applicable project specifications help define the configuration and supply scope for discussion.
Component ratings describe the specified equipment; they are not, by themselves, a site-specific lighting design or a guarantee of nightly operating duration.
SOLARTODO's wider supply range includes solar-powered surveillance systems, garden and landscape lights, sectional lighting poles and high-mast lighting systems.
Image caption: SOLARTODO 40 W YZ all-in-one solar street light, AIO-40W-P50-B96-40K. The mounting arrangement is illustrated; a complete pole is a separate enquiry item.
Company contact
Ethan Nie
Jiangsu Langlide Optoelectronics Co., Ltd. / SOLARTODO
Yangzhou, Jiangsu, China
Email:...
Phone: +86 158 5167 6607
Website:
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment