Rose Audiology Welcomes Dr. Claudia Pastorelli To Its Audiology Team In Chantilly, VA

Chantilly, VA - October 15, 2026 - Rose Audiology is pleased to welcome Dr. Claudia Pastorelli, Au.D., CCC-A, to its team of hearing healthcare professionals in Chantilly, Virginia. With more than 15 years of experience in audiology, Dr. Pastorelli brings extensive knowledge in hearing evaluations, hearing aids, and balance disorders. Her addition strengthens the practice's commitment to providing personalized hearing care to patients throughout Northern Virginia.

Dr. Pastorelli specializes in audiometric and electrophysiological testing, vestibular assessments for dizziness and balance disorders, and hearing aid fittings. Her approach focuses on understanding each patient's hearing concerns and developing treatment plans that support better communication and quality of life.

Before joining Rose Audiology, Dr. Pastorelli practiced at Capital Hearing & Balance. Patients who previously received care from her at that practice can continue their hearing and balance care with her at Rose Audiology's Chantilly location. This allows established patients to maintain their relationship with a trusted audiologist while receiving ongoing support for their hearing health.

Dr. Pastorelli also has a strong background in education and community service. During her time as a clinical supervisor at Central Michigan University, she mentored more than 100 audiology doctoral students. Her experience in clinical training has helped shape her patient-centered approach, which emphasizes clear communication, education, and individualized care.

Beyond her clinical responsibilities, Dr. Pastorelli has worked to improve access to hearing healthcare in underserved communities. She coordinated audiology services at a senior living center and provided hearing screenings through Special Olympics Michigan and a local tribal preschool. As a native Italian speaker, she can also communicate with Italian-speaking patients and families.

Dr. Pastorelli earned her Master of Arts in Hearing and Speech Sciences from the University of Maryland and completed her doctoral degree at the University of Florida. She is certified by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association and is a fellow of the American Academy of Audiology.

With Dr. Pastorelli joining the team, Rose Audiology continues to provide comprehensive audiology services, including hearing tests, hearing aids, tinnitus evaluations, ear wax removal, and balance assessments. The practice also offers personalized hearing aid fittings using real ear verification, a method that helps audiologists adjust hearing aids based on how they perform in each patient's ears.

Rose Audiology remains dedicated to helping patients understand their hearing health and make informed treatment decisions. Whether patients are experiencing hearing loss for the first time, need adjustments to their hearing aids, or have concerns about dizziness and balance, the practice emphasizes careful evaluations and ongoing support.

Dr. Claudia Pastorelli is currently accepting appointments at Rose Audiology, located at 14102 Sullyfield Circle, Suite 2700, Chantilly, VA 20151. New and returning patients can schedule an appointment by calling 703-291-9053 or visiting.