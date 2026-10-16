Awais Farooq's Amazon Bestseller Challenges Companies To Strengthen Human Capability In The AI Era

MENAFN - GetNews) Insurance executive and speaker addresses automation, talent development, customer trust, and leadership through change.

United States - October 15, 2026 - WCD Publishing announces the recently released book The Future Isn't Fully Automated: Why Humans Still Matter in a High-Tech World by Awais Farooq, Chief Claims Officer at Venbrook and a keynote speaker focused on insurance transformation and the future of work.

Farooq announced on LinkedIn that the book achieved Amazon bestseller status. Its central message speaks to a pressing business challenge: using artificial intelligence to strengthen human judgment, leadership, and connection as organizations modernize.

The book draws on nearly two decades of insurance claims and operational transformation experience. Farooq's career includes State Farm, Chubb, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD, and Crawford & Company. At Venbrook, his responsibilities include claims strategy, modernization, talent development, and client outcomes.

As companies invest in AI, leaders must decide how employee roles should evolve, which decisions require human oversight, and how faster service can preserve customer trust. Farooq brings an operational perspective to those decisions through his book and speaking programs.

THE BUSINESS OPPORTUNITY

Bring Awais into the conversation through a keynote, leadership workshop, or advisory engagement focused on aligning people, processes, and technology.

Company challenges his programs address

AI adoption. Prepare employees for changing roles and identify where human judgment remains essential.

Talent development. Use capacity created by automation for higher value work, problem solving, and customer connection.

Leading change. Help leaders communicate direction, maintain trust, and guide teams through disruption.

Customer experience. Examine digital friction and preserve human involvement in moments that matter.

Awais Farooq brings the conversation to industry leaders

Farooq continues to bring the relationship between technology and human expertise to industry audiences. On October 7, 2026, he appeared on the CPCU Society podcast episode "Why Claims Judgment Can't Be Automated."

He is scheduled to participate as an opening general session panelist at In2Risk, taking place October 19 through 21, 2026, in Las Vegas. His publicly available LinkedIn activity also documents a PCEA presentation titled "Leadership at the Intersection of Talent & Tech," emphasizing the influence employees can exercise regardless of title.

His speaking record includes an opening keynote at the ALM PropertyCasualty360 Complex Claims & Litigation Forum, addressing transformation through people, processes, and culture.

A June 19, 2026, appearance on PLRB's What's the Scenario? podcast, "When the Claims Executive Became the Claimant," added a personal dimension to his work. The episode examined how his own experience as a claimant revealed gaps between technically sound claims handling and the customer's emotional experience.

SPEAKING AND LEADERSHIP RESOURCES

Keynotes . Leadership workshops . Fireside conversations and panels . Advisory engagements

Explore programs and inquire at .

The Future Isn't Fully Automated is available on Amazon. For book information and speaking inquiries, visit . Follow Farooq's professional updates at .

About Awais Farooq

Awais Farooq is Chief Claims Officer at Venbrook, an author, and a keynote speaker focused on insurance transformation, leadership, and the future of work. He holds a master's degree in Insurance Management from Boston University and the CPCU, AIC, AIC-M, and LPCS professional designations.

Publisher

WCD Publishing

MEDIA CONTACT

Wilene Dunn | WCD Enterprises LLC

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