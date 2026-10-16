Renee Cafaro Atelier Launches Bridal Haute Couture For All Sizes And Genders

MENAFN - GetNews)Renee Cafaro Atelier is bringing its inclusive approach to luxury fashion into bridal couture with a new offering created for all sizes and genders. The collection, Something Borrowed, made its runway debut at New York's Lincoln Center.

The New York design house was created for people who have often felt excluded from the high-fashion industry. Its couture pieces combine luxury materials, innovative design, and ethical production by skilled artisans in New York City's Garment District.

Designer Renee Cafaro has previously presented diverse runway collections in New York, London and Paris, including shows that broke barriers with all-curve casting. Her work has also appeared on television and red carpets connected with Netflix, the Academy Awards, BAFTAs, and other major entertainment events.

After years of creating custom wedding looks for clients across different body types, genders, and personal styles, Cafaro has now brought that approach into a dedicated bridal couture offering.

Something Borrowed Brings Circular Fashion to Bridal Couture

The debut collection, Something Borrowed, reimagines fabrics and materials from Cafaro's previous collections into new bridal pieces. The concept demonstrates how circular fashion can extend into luxury occasionwear while preserving the craftsmanship and individuality associated with haute couture.

The Lincoln Center runway presentation also reflected the collection's inclusive approach. Renowned drag performer Atomic Annie and partner Josue appeared together as a real-life couple, showcasing wedding fashion across different styles and gender expressions.

Rather than following a single definition of bridalwear, Renee Cafaro Atelier creates custom gowns, suits, and alternative wedding looks around each client's body, style and vision.

For those interested in Cafaro's approach to wedding fashion outside the full bespoke couture experience, her ready-to-wear brand, Public Label, offers curated bridal bundles and customizable dresses, suiting, menswear, and gender-inclusive options.

Renee Cafaro Atelier's bridal collection and custom couture services are available at .

Ready-to-wear and customizable bridal options are available at .

About Renee Cafaro Atelier

Renee Cafaro Atelier is a New York haute couture design house focused on inclusive, ethically made fashion. Specializing in curves while welcoming all sizes and genders, the atelier creates luxury garments in New York City's Garment District with an emphasis on craftsmanship, individuality, and sustainable design.

Social Media Handles: @‌reneecafaroatelier