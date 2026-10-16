From Shore Duty To High Seas Leadership:“The Master Chief's Sea Stories: Volume II” Receives Literary Titan Book Award

United States - October 15, 2026 - Dr. Johnny J Moye's The Master Chief's Sea Stories: Volume II Duty Ashore and USS Comte De Grasse (DD 974) has received the Literary Titan Book Award. Drawing on journals kept during his naval service, the memoir offers a candid account of a young sailor's growth into a capable communicator and leader through the freedoms of shore duty and the pressures of life aboard a demanding warship.

The second volume in Moye's memoir series follows the next four years of his Navy journey. As he develops his expertise as a teletype technician, shore duty provides opportunities for independence, discovery, and personal growth. His subsequent assignment aboard USS Comte De Grasse places him in a challenging leadership role where technical skill, endurance, and responsibility for fellow sailors become essential to meeting the mission.

Combining contemporaneous journal entries with the perspective of a retired master chief, Moye captures both the immediacy of daily events and their lasting significance. Communications failures, watch rotations, inspections, port visits, family ties, and the relentless demands of shipboard service reveal how leadership develops through experience. His stories trace a transformation shaped by hardship, mistakes, camaraderie, and an increasing understanding of what it means to care for a crew.

Literary Titan praised the memoir's portrayal of everyday Navy life, describing Moye's voice as“candid, earthy, funny, sentimental, and often self-critical.” Its review highlights the journal-based structure, which allows readers to witness responsibility accumulating as the young sailor confronts recurring problems and difficult decisions.

The review also recognizes the book's appeal to Navy veterans, active-duty sailors, military-history readers, and readers interested in diary-based memoirs. Beyond its account of Cold War naval service, the book explores leadership lessons earned through fatigue, technical failures, and responsibility for others. As Literary Titan observes, the narrative records“a young man being shaped by responsibility while he's still figuring out who he is.”

Revised in December 2025, The Master Chief's Sea Stories: Volume II continues Moye's account of the experiences that prepared him for future professional and personal challenges. Through humor, reflection, and unvarnished storytelling, it offers an enlisted sailor's perspective on service, sacrifice, and growth.

Discover the award-winning The Master Chief's Sea Stories: Volume II Duty Ashore and USS Comte De Grasse (DD 974) on Amazon. Get your copy and follow Dr. Johnny J Moye's journey from shore duty to the demanding world of leadership at sea.

About the Author

Dr. Johnny J Moye is a retired U.S. Navy master chief petty officer, award-winning author, and distinguished technology educator. Born and raised in Madison, Indiana, he enlisted after high school and served for 27 years at ship and shore commands, including assignments in Norfolk, Virginia; Thurso, Scotland; and Rota, Spain. His military honors include the Defense Meritorious Service Medal.

Moye earned his master's and doctoral degrees from Old Dominion University. His education career included teaching high school technology education and serving as Supervisor of Career and Technical Education for Chesapeake Public Schools. His honors include state teaching and supervision awards, the ITEEA Distinguished Technology Educator designation, and the ITEEA Award of Distinction.

An educational researcher, Moye has published more than four dozen articles and delivered more than 40 conference presentations. He lives in South Central Virginia with his wife, Debra Jean, and enjoys gardening and beekeeping.