Bonnie Crombie Vows To Stop $2.5-Billion Living Arts Centre Redevelopment In Her Election Platform

MENAFN - GetNews)I want to get housing built, secure funding to deliver the downtown loop and bring a subway into the heart of Mississauga - Bonnie CrombieBonnie Crombie has pledged to scrap Carolyn Parrish's proposed $2.5-billion Living Arts Centre redevelopment, which includes a hotel, convention centre and elevated park. Her platform sets five priorities: controlling taxes, bringing a subway to Mississauga and tackling traffic, backing frontline police, protecting jobs and helping seniors stay in their homes. She says cancelling the project and cutting spending would help make room for them.

Mississauga, Ontario - 15th October, 2026 - Bonnie Crombie released her full election platform. She pledged to scrap Mayor Carolyn Parrish's proposed $2.5-billion downtown redevelopment and to focus City Hall on what she says residents need: affordable taxes, good jobs, safer neighbourhoods and less time stuck in traffic. Bonnie Crombie Pledges to Scrap Parrish's $2.5-Billion Vanity Project and Put Residents First

“We are in an affordability crisis. This election is about needs, not wants,” said Crombie.“Carolyn Parrish has raised taxes 15% in two years. Now she is championing a $2.5-billion vanity project. Billion with a B. Her priorities are wrong, and residents are paying the price.”

The proposed redevelopment of the Living Arts Centre and surrounding civic lands includes a hotel, a convention centre and an elevated park. Crombie pledged to stop it, keep the Living Arts Centre's community and cultural role, and redirect City resources and future spending to residents' priorities. Full platform puts affordable taxes, good jobs, a subway and safer neighbourhoods first

“People are asking for homes they can afford and transit that gets them where they need to go,” said Crombie.“I want to get housing built, secure funding to deliver the downtown loop and bring a subway into the heart of Mississauga. That is how we build a downtown that works for the people who live here.”

Five priorities

Taxes under control. Crombie would review the budget line by line, create an independent Auditor General and work to keep City tax increases at or below inflation while protecting frontline services. She would also bring forward an early-payment property tax discount, with the rate set through a public financial review.

A subway and less traffic. She would pursue a Line 2 extension into downtown, press to open the Hazel McCallion Line by the end of 2028 and improve bus and GO connections. She also plans to synchronize traffic lights, fix bottlenecks and coordinate construction so residents get home sooner.

Frontline police. Crombie would return to the Peel Police Services Board and support officers tackling home invasions, auto theft and extortion. She would also cut unnecessary paperwork so police can spend more time protecting the public.

Jobs and investment. She proposes targeted tax deferrals for businesses hit by tariffs and payment within 15 days for qualifying local suppliers. She would also buy Canadian and fast-track investments that protect and create jobs in Mississauga.

Seniors. Crombie would work to raise the annual property tax rebate to $1,000 for eligible seniors with low incomes. She would protect free transit and fitness memberships for seniors and offer practical help so they can stay safely in their homes.

According to the platform, cancelling the redevelopment, reviewing spending and finding administrative savings would help make room for these priorities. The platform also raises annual recreation assistance to $500 for each eligible participant, and it strengthens partnerships to prevent evictions, support food programs and advance affordable rental housing.

“Hazel taught me to respect taxpayers' money and do my homework,” said Crombie.“We can look after the Living Arts Centre and support local artists without pursuing Parrish's $2.5-billion scheme. We have more pressing work to do. Mississauga has a bright future. We can attract good jobs, build homes and get this city moving. But it starts with a mayor who understands your priorities and has the experience to deliver. I will scrap the vanity project and get to work on a future you can afford.”

About Bonnie Crombie

Bonnie Crombie is a business leader and experienced public servant who was Mayor of Mississauga from 2014 to 2024. She won three straight city-wide elections, with 64 per cent of the vote in 2014, 77 per cent in 2018 and 79 per cent in 2022.

Before becoming mayor, she represented Ward 5 on Mississauga City Council and Peel Regional Council from 2011 to 2014. She was the Member of Parliament for Mississauga-Streetsville from 2008 to 2011. She led the Ontario Liberal Party from 2023 to 2026, and under her leadership it won 30 per cent of the vote and regained official party status.

As mayor, she advanced the Hazel McCallion LRT, launched Mississauga's first city-wide housing strategy, revitalized community centres and attracted new investment. Before entering public life, she held senior roles at McDonald's, The Walt Disney Company and the Insurance Bureau of Canada. She holds an Honours BA from the University of Toronto, an MBA from York University's Schulich School of Business, and the Institute of Corporate Directors designation. She is a mother of three and a new grandmother, and has lived in Mississauga for nearly three decades.