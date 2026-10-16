Carchalak Expands Its NCR Presence With Driver Services In Faridabad

MENAFN - GetNews) CarChalak, a professional driver booking platform, has expanded its services to Faridabad, strengthening its presence across the NCR. The platform offers on-call, hourly, business, airport transfer and outstation driver services for car owners.

Faridabad, Haryana - October 15, 2026 - CarChalak, a professional driver booking platform, has expanded its services to Faridabad, strengthening its presence across the National Capital Region (NCR).

Already serving customers in Jaipur, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and Ghaziabad, CarChalak's expansion into Faridabad aims to make professional driver services more accessible to residents, working professionals, families and business travellers who prefer travelling in their own vehicles.

Making Driver Booking More Convenient in Faridabad

Faridabad is an important residential, commercial and industrial centre in the NCR, with regular travel requirements connecting the city to Delhi, Gurugram, Noida and other nearby destinations.

For many car owners, managing daily commutes, business meetings, airport transfers and long-distance journeys can be challenging, particularly during busy schedules and extended travel hours.

CarChalak addresses these requirements by enabling customers to arrange professional drivers for their own vehicles according to their travel needs.

The platform offers multiple driver service options, including:



Driver on Call: Flexible driving assistance for appointments, meetings and personal travel.

Hourly Driver Services: Drivers for short-duration travel, shopping, errands and multiple stops.

Office and Business Travel: Driving support for professionals travelling to meetings and workplaces.

Airport Transfers: Driver services for planned airport pickup and drop journeys.

Family and Personal Travel: Drivers for family functions, events and everyday transportation. Outstation Driver Services: Professional drivers for long-distance trips in customers' own vehicles.



Services are subject to driver availability and booking requirements.

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Focus on Driver Verification and Customer Convenience

CarChalak focuses on simplifying the process of arranging professional driving assistance while prioritising convenience and customer requirements.

According to the company, drivers available through its platform undergo verification and screening procedures before being made available for bookings.

Customers can select the required service, provide their pickup location and journey details, and request a driver through the CarChalak booking platform.

By offering flexible booking options, the platform allows customers to choose driving assistance for occasional trips, planned journeys and everyday travel without necessarily committing to a permanent driver.

Growing CarChalak's Service Network

Established in April 2017, CarChalak was developed to address a common challenge faced by car owners: finding reliable professional drivers when needed.

Since its establishment, the platform has expanded its operations across multiple Indian cities.

According to figures published by the company, CarChalak has more than 4,800 drivers on its platform, over 19 lakh cumulative driving hours and approximately 2.9 lakh registered users.

The addition of Faridabad represents another step in the company's efforts to expand access to professional driver services across the NCR.

“Our expansion into Faridabad is part of our continued effort to make professional driver services more accessible to car owners across the NCR. We want customers to have a convenient way to arrange driving assistance for their everyday journeys, business commitments and family travel.” - Jinendra Jain, CEO, CarChalak

Driver Services Now Available in Faridabad

CarChalak's driver services cover major residential and commercial locations in Faridabad, including Sector 15, Sector 16, Sector 21C, NIT and Green Field Colony, subject to availability.

Residents can explore service options for local travel, office commutes, airport transfers, family journeys and outstation trips.

For service details, visit:

Driver Services in Faridabad Page

Want to Book a Professional Driver in Faridabad?

Looking for a reliable driver for your daily commute, office travel, airport transfer, family outing or outstation journey? Book a professional driver with CarChalak today! Enjoy the convenience of travelling in your own car while a driver takes care of the driving. Simply share your pickup location and travel requirements to get started. Book a Driver Now and explore convenient driver booking options for your next journey. Services are subject to driver availability.

About CarChalak

CarChalak is an India-based professional driver booking platform operated by Kevalin Sarthi Services LLP. Established in 2017, the platform helps car owners arrange drivers for local, hourly, personal, business and outstation travel.

CarChalak serves customers across Jaipur, Delhi, Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad, and Faridabad, etc focusing on flexible driver services, convenience, and Website or app-based booking.

Website:

Android App: CarChalak on Google Pla

iPhone App: CarChalak on the App Stor