Debunking Common Reverse Mortgage Myths: Eric Steenstra Helps Homeowners In Cape Cod, Plymouth, Norfolk, And Bristol Counties Maximize Retirement Potential
|Feature
|Traditional Mortgage or Home Equity Loan
|Reverse Mortgage (HECM)
|Monthly Payments
|Required every month to pay down principal and interest.
|No monthly mortgage payments required. Interest accrues over time.
|Age Requirement
|No specific age requirement; based on credit and income.
|At least one borrower must be 62 years of age or older.
|Home Ownership
|Borrower retains title and ownership.
|Borrower retains title and ownership.
|Loan Repayment
|Repaid monthly over a set term (e.g., 15 or 30 years).
|Repaid when the last borrower leaves the home, sells, or passes away.
|Income Requirements
|Strict debt-to-income ratios must be met.
|Financial assessment required to ensure ability to pay taxes and insurance.
Serving a Broader Community: Beyond Cape Cod
While often recognized for his exceptional work on Cape Cod, Eric Steenstra's expertise as a premier loan officer extends deeply into Plymouth MA, as well as Norfolk and Bristol counties. The real estate markets in these regions have seen substantial appreciation over the past decade, leaving many long-time homeowners "house rich but cash poor." By expanding his educational outreach to these specific counties, Steenstra is ensuring that a wider demographic of seniors has access to top-tier financial guidance.
Reverse mortgages are a distinct specialty for Steenstra. He leverages his diverse background as a former Series 7 licensed financial advisor and a software industry consultant to provide comprehensive, holistic financial solutions. This unique perspective allows him to analyze a client's entire financial picture, ensuring that a reverse mortgage aligns perfectly with their broader retirement objectives.
Furthermore, Steenstra brings a unique level of discipline and commitment to his role. As a former Division 1 athlete and captain of the Penn State University Track and Field team, as well as a professional athlete on the USA Bobsled team, he understands the pursuit of excellence. These qualities translate directly into his role as a producing branch manager, focusing on exceptional service, tailored solutions, and continuous client education.
A Collaborative and Seamless Approach
Working closely with Production Manager Lauren Leduc (NMLS #2069417), the team at New American Funding ensures a seamless, highly responsive process for every single client. Client testimonials consistently highlight the team's attentiveness, responsiveness, and proactive communication. Whether clients are seeking a reverse mortgage, a conventional loan, veteran loans, no down payment options, or specialized programs for self-employed borrowers, the team provides a partnership approach rather than a transactional one.
"Lauren and Eric are an incredible team and are outstanding to work with," notes one recent client review. "They are knowledgeable, professional, responsive, and proactive in identifying and resolving issues before they become problems. Their expertise, communication, and commitment to their clients truly set them apart."
Call to Action: Explore Your Home Equity Options Today
Homeowners in Cape Cod, Plymouth, Norfolk, and Bristol counties who are interested in learning more about reverse mortgages and how they might fit into a comprehensive retirement strategy are highly encouraged to reach out for a personalized consultation. By calling the direct line at 508-685-2716, clients can speak directly with Eric Steenstra and his dedicated team to get their questions answered without any pressure or obligation.
Additionally, clients and partners can look forward to the upcoming launch of teamsteenstra. This dedicated online resource is currently in development and will soon be made public pending final approval from Eric and Lauren. Once live, the site will provide even more robust tools, calculators, and educational insights for prospective borrowers navigating the mortgage landscape.
Compliance and Licensing Information
Please Note: Corporate compliance applies to all mortgage lending practices. This press release and the information contained herein are subject to New American Funding's corporate compliance standards and do not constitute an auto-approval for any loan product. All applications are subject to underwriting approval.
About Eric Steenstra: Eric Steenstra is a Branch Manager and Senior Loan Officer (Individual NMLS: #21548) with New American Funding. He is officially licensed to originate mortgages in Massachusetts (MA), Florida (FL), Rhode Island (RI), New Hampshire (NH), Maine (ME), Pennsylvania (PA), and North Carolina (NC). Recognized for consistently ranking in the top 1 percent of loan officers nationally, Eric is dedicated to delivering the best possible mortgage options for his clients.
About New American Funding: New American Funding (Company NMLS: #6606) is a national mortgage lender and servicer offering a wide array of loan products, including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, and Reverse Mortgages. The company is deeply committed to delivering an unparalleled client experience through innovative technology, diverse loan options, and exceptional customer service.
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