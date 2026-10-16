Kelly Dutton Expands Commercial Lending Resources For Phoenix And Nationwide Borrowers

MENAFN - GetNews)"Kelly Dutton"Kelly Dutton of OneClick Commercial Funding has launched new lending guides and tools at kelly-dutton. With nearly 40 years of experience, she brokers $500,000 to $2 billion in nationwide financing for SBA, multifamily, hospitality, and construction projects. Her broker-led model shops deals across diverse lenders to secure competitive terms, especially for complex transactions or files traditional banks previously turned down.

Phoenix, AZ, October 16, 2026 - Kelly Dutton, Senior Commercial Mortgage Broker at OneClick Commercial Funding, is expanding the commercial lending resources she offers to business owners and real estate investors in Phoenix and across the United States. Kelly arranges commercial financing from $500,000 to $2 billion and now publishes loan program guides, preparation checklists, and scenario reviews at kelly-dutton.

With nearly four decades in commercial finance, Kelly built her career structuring complex deals for owners who need more than one bank's product menu. Through OneClick Commercial Funding, she matches each borrower to commercial lenders across SBA, multifamily, hospitality, office, retail, industrial, mixed-use, ground-up construction, and bridge scenarios.

A broker-led approach to commercial financing

Kelly's approach is broker-led, not bank-led. She reviews the property, the borrower, and the business plan, identifies lenders who want that property type and loan size, and helps clients compare real structures side by side before they commit. Borrowers see more than one option, and lenders receive a complete, well-organized file.

That model serves Phoenix and Maricopa County owners and investors while supporting nationwide commercial deal flow, including purchases, refinances, acquisitions, expansions, and projects where a bank has already said no.

Programs and services



SBA financing for owner-occupied purchases, business acquisitions, and expansion projects.

Multifamily loans for apartment investors acquiring or refinancing stabilized and value-add properties.

Hospitality financing for hotels and motels, where occupancy and revenue documentation drive underwriting.

Ground-up construction and bridge financing when the file fits lender guidelines. Office, retail, industrial, and mixed-use purchases and refinances, including owner-occupied cash-out refinancing.

Resources for borrowers and referral partners

Kelly's website gives borrowers a clear place to start. Visitors can review the loan programs she arranges, learn what lenders look for, and submit a financing request that goes straight to her. She also provides document checklists by loan type, so owners know what to gather before a lender asks for it.

Referral partners, including CPAs, attorneys, and commercial real estate brokers, use the same channel for scenario reviews on purchase, refinance, and acquisition files. Business owners in Sun City and the greater Phoenix area can request a financing consultation directly.

About Kelly Dutton and OneClick Commercial Funding

Kelly Dutton is a Senior Commercial Mortgage Broker at OneClick Commercial Funding, based in the Phoenix, Arizona area. She arranges commercial real estate and business financing for owners and investors nationwide. Kelly is a commercial mortgage broker and does not originate personal home-purchase mortgages.