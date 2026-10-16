Gilbert Mortgage Broker Highlights ITIN Lending As Arizona's Quietest Path To First-Generation Homeownership

MENAFN - GetNews)"Andy Price"Gilbert-based Price Mortgage is highlighting ITIN home loans, allowing Arizona taxpayers without a Social Security number to finance a home. Because non-government ITIN guidelines vary, the brokerage shops files across multiple wholesale lenders rather than a single bank. Eligible buyers can also access state and county down payment assistance, and Price Mortgage charges no underwriting, processing, or application fees.

GILBERT, Ariz. October 16, 2026 - Price Mortgage, LLC (NMLS #1429043), an independent mortgage brokerage headquartered in Gilbert, is drawing attention to a financing path many Arizona families do not know exists: home loans for buyers who file taxes with an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number rather than a Social Security number.

ITIN mortgages allow borrowers who work and pay taxes in the United States to qualify for home financing without a Social Security number. The programs are not government-backed and are not standardized across the industry, which is part of why they remain poorly understood - guidelines on down payment, credit evaluation and documentation vary significantly from one lender to the next.

"There are families in this state who have paid taxes here for a decade and assume homeownership simply is not available to them," said Andy Price, Founder and Broker-Owner of Price Mortgage. "That is not accurate. What is accurate is that very few lenders explain the option clearly, and fewer still will take the time to structure the file properly."

Price founded the brokerage in 2017 after working as a real estate agent and then as a loan officer. The firm has handled hundreds of ITIN loans, and Price says the pattern is consistent: borrowers arrive after being declined elsewhere, often without ever being told an ITIN program existed.

Because ITIN guidelines differ by lender, Price Mortgage evaluates each file against multiple wholesale lending partners rather than a single institution's rulebook. The brokerage notes that ITIN borrowers should expect a detailed documentation review, and that an ITIN alone does not establish loan eligibility. Arizona buyers may also have access to state and county down payment assistance. The Arizona Industrial Development Authority's Home Plus program offers up to 4% of the mortgage balance toward down payment and closing costs statewide, and the Maricopa County Industrial Development Authority's Home in 5 Advantage program offers 3% to 6% of the loan amount in Maricopa County. Eligibility for assistance programs is determined separately from loan qualification, and not every assistance program can be combined with every loan type.

"The goal is an honest answer, quickly," Price said. "Sometimes that answer is yes and nobody had told them. Sometimes it is not yet, and here is exactly what to work on. Both of those are more useful than silence."

Price Mortgage charges no lender underwriting, processing or application fees. The brokerage is licensed in Arizona (MB-0934484) and additional states, and holds a 4.8-star average across more than 300 Google reviews.

About Price Mortgage, LLC

Price Mortgage, LLC is an independent mortgage brokerage founded in 2017 and headquartered at 690 E Warner Rd, Ste. 103, Gilbert, AZ 85296. The firm offers conventional, FHA, VA, jumbo, ITIN, renovation, bridge and non-QM financing, and works with a network of wholesale lending partners. Company NMLS #1429043. Andy Price, NMLS #175742. Equal Housing Lender. Mortgage Broker only; not a Mortgage Lender or Mortgage Correspondent Lender.

Media contact: Casey Kluver, Price Mortgage, LLC

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Phone: (480) 428-5220