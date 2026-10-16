Drone Enters Moldova Again During Russian Attack On Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) NewsMaker reported the incident, citing Moldova's Ministry of Defense, according to Ukrinform.

According to the ministry, the drone entered Moldova from the direction of Ukraine's Odesa region, near the Ukrainian settlement of Hradenytsi.

The drone then headed toward the village of Purcari in Moldova's Ștefan Vodă district.

The ministry stated that the UAV left Moldovan airspace at 01:51, flying back toward the Ukrainian settlement of Starokozache in the Odesa region.

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In total, the drone spent approximately eight minutes in Moldovan airspace.

Moldova's Ministry of Defense assured the public that it would continue continuously monitoring the country's airspace in coordination with the relevant authorities and international partners.

As Ukrinform previously reported, another drone crashed and exploded on Moldovan territory during the night of October 11. However, the country's air surveillance systems did not detect an unauthorized border crossing.

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