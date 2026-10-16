Man Injured In Russian Attack On Enterprise In Derhachi Dies In Hospital
"Unfortunately, a 54-year-old man who was injured in yesterday's Russian FPV drone attack on a transport enterprise in Derhachi died in hospital today," the statement said.Read also: Russian drone strike hits shop in Odesa region, injuring three
Zadorenko noted that doctors had fought for the man's life for more than 24 hours but were unable to save him. The victim had sustained severe burns over 90% of his body.
As Ukrinform previously reported, on the morning of October 14, Russian forces struck a transport enterprise in the city of Derhachi, in Kharkiv district, with a drone. Four people sustained serious injuries.
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