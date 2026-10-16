Defense Forces Strike Russian Irbis Mobile Radar Station

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Facebook, posting a video of the incident, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, aerial reconnaissance detected the position of an enemy radar mounted on a KamAZ chassis.

“Operators of 'Baton' strike UAVs took off on a mission. The first pass resulted in a direct hit on the radar station. Subsequently, a passenger car, presumably carrying an enemy repair crew, pulled up to the damaged radar station. The 'Predators' returned for a second time and struck the target again, along with the car nearby,” the brigade reported.

Ukrainian Defense Forces strike drone launch site inand Russian Rubicon unit base in Zaporizhzhia

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces recently struck a repair base for self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles of the“Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.