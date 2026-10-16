Defense Forces Strike Russian Irbis Mobile Radar Station
As noted, aerial reconnaissance detected the position of an enemy radar mounted on a KamAZ chassis.
“Operators of 'Baton' strike UAVs took off on a mission. The first pass resulted in a direct hit on the radar station. Subsequently, a passenger car, presumably carrying an enemy repair crew, pulled up to the damaged radar station. The 'Predators' returned for a second time and struck the target again, along with the car nearby,” the brigade reported.Read also: Ukrainian Defense Forces strike drone launch site in Donetsk and Russian Rubicon unit base in Zaporizhzhia
As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces recently struck a repair base for self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles of the“Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.
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