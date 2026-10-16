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Defense Forces Strike Russian Irbis Mobile Radar Station

Defense Forces Strike Russian Irbis Mobile Radar Station


Date: 2026-10-16 12:33:26

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The brigade reported this on Facebook, posting a video of the incident, according to Ukrinform.

As noted, aerial reconnaissance detected the position of an enemy radar mounted on a KamAZ chassis.

“Operators of 'Baton' strike UAVs took off on a mission. The first pass resulted in a direct hit on the radar station. Subsequently, a passenger car, presumably carrying an enemy repair crew, pulled up to the damaged radar station. The 'Predators' returned for a second time and struck the target again, along with the car nearby,” the brigade reported.

Read also: Ukrainian Defense Forces strike drone launch site in Donetsk and Russian Rubicon unit base in Zaporizhzhia

As reported by Ukrinform, the Defense Forces recently struck a repair base for self-propelled launchers and transport-loading vehicles of the“Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

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UkrinForm

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