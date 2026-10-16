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Robert B Whait

Robert B Whait


Date: 2026-10-16 12:32:55

(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Senior Lecturer in Taxation Law, Adelaide University
Profile Articles

I have been a lecturer in taxation law at the University of South Australia (now Adelaide University) since 2006. Previous to that I was employed in the tax profession becoming a member of the Tax Institute of Australia (now a Chartered Tax Advisor) and a member of Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand.

I have published extensively on tax compliance and the Australian Taxation Office's use of the compliance model for compliance improvement. I hav also published on the challenges faced by vulnerable Australians in fulfilling their tax obligations.

In 2019, I established UniSA Tax Clinic (now Adelaide University Tax Clinic) which provides free tax help to those cannot complete their taxes on their own and cannot afford professional assistance. The clinic operates as part of the National Tax Clinic Program.

Experience
  • 2026–present Senior lecturer, Adelaide University
  • 2006–2025 Senior lecturer, University of South Australia
Education
  • 2014 University of South Australia, Doctor of Philosophy

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