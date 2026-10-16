France Braces For Nationwide Cost-Of-Living Protests Saturday

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

ISTANBUL, Oct 16 (NNN-Anadolu) -- France is preparing for nationwide protests against the rising cost of living on Saturday, with authorities expecting 200 to 300 actions across the country, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing Franceinfo on Thursday.

Demonstrations are expected in major cities, while protesters may also gather at roundabouts, gas stations and supermarkets.

Prominent figures from the Yellow Vest movement, which emerged in 2018, including Jerome Rodrigues, Priscillia Ludosky and Maxime Nicolle, have called on people to join the protests.

The protesters' demands include lower fuel costs, opposition to frozen benefits and public-sector salaries under the draft budget, and measures to address the broader rise in living expenses.

The CGT trade union, the France Unbowed party and the French Communist Party have also joined the mobilisation, according to Franceinfo.

Authorities are preparing for possible disturbances in Paris and other major cities.

The Interior Ministry warned of a risk of clashes involving groups of violent protesters, while police imposed partial restrictions on proposed demonstration routes in the capital.

In Paris, authorities proposed alternative routes for two planned demonstrations, citing concerns over public order and the risk of violence.

--NNN-ANADOLU