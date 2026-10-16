Children Among Multiple Victims In Shooting At Oregon Elementary School

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (NNN-Anadolu) -- Children are among multiple victims of a shooting at Silver Rail Elementary School in Bend, Oregon, where the suspected gunman was shot and killed inside the premises, Anadolu Ajansi reported, citing official.

“We do know children are among the victims,” Sheila Miller, communications manager for the Bend Police Department, told reporters but did not immediately provide the number of those injured or killed.

Earlier, the City of Bend Police Department said it was responding to a report of an active shooter at the local Silver Rail Elementary School.

CBS News, citing multiple law enforcement sources, reported that at least three children and one adult were killed in the shooting.

Miller confirmed that there was one suspected shooter.

"It was one shooter as the suspect. That suspect is deceased,” she said.

Authorities have not yet determined who shot the suspect, with Miller saying the gunfire may have come from a "bystander".

She said the suspect was shot inside the school.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting, including the suspect's identity, the type of weapon used and the full extent of the victims' injuries remained unclear.

Miller said approximately 400 to 450 children attend the school, which has more than 40 staff members.

FBI chief Kash Patel said FBI Portland is on the scene and assisting local partners in the investigation regarding the shooting.

"We will make every resource they need available," Patel said on the social media platform X.

Oregon Gov. Tina Kotel said she is closely monitoring the situation.

"I am grateful to the first responders who are on the scene. I will share as I learn more," she said.

Senenator Jeff Merkley of Oregon said he and his team were closely monitoring reports of the active shooter situation.

"As details continue to come out, my heart is with the Bend community and all of the students and families affected. No one should have to fear violence at school," Merkley said.

Bend-La Pine Schools Superintendent Steven Cook said they are "stunned and heartbroken by this senseless tragedy".

Cook extended his deepest sympathy to the families and to everyone affected by "the violence."

"No words can adequately express the grief our community is experiencing. Our immediate priorities are caring for our students and staff and assisting law enforcement and emergency responders," he said.

--NNN-ANADOLU