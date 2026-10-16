Rally House Stores Extend Hours With Milwaukee Brewers National League Champions Gear

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Following the Brewers' NLCS Sweep, Select Wisconsin Locations Offer Championship Merchandise and Extended Hours

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Milwaukee Brewers are National League champions after sweeping the National League Championship Series, and Rally House is ready to help fans celebrate! Select Rally House locations in Wisconsin are open TONIGHT with officially licensed Milwaukee Brewers National League Champions and World Series Bound merchandise, giving fans the chance to commemorate the team's impressive postseason run.

Fans can visit participating Rally House stores to shop commemorative apparel, hats and other select merchandise celebrating the Brewers' NLCS sweep and National League title. To give fans more opportunities to get their championship gear, participating locations will also offer extended hours in the coming days.

Participating locations open tonight and extending hours include:



Rally House Mayfair Collection

Rally House Brookfield Square Rally House 84 South Greenfield



Brewers fans are encouraged to visit a participating Rally House location tonight to get their championship gear while supplies last. Customers that can't shop in store can explore the full range of products online at , and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates on store hours and merchandise availability.

For more information, visit RallyHouse.com.









About Rally House

Rally House is a family-owned and operated sports and merchandise retailer offering an extensive selection of officially licensed apparel, hats, gifts, home décor and locally inspired merchandise. With more than 340 locations across 30 states, Rally House celebrates local sports, teams and communities through merchandise for NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS and MiLB teams.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at