IQ Meets EQ: OMODA & JAECOO's Super Intelligent Experience Lab Is Set To Begin

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) WUHU, China, Oct. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Can your car come to pick you up on command as you leave a shopping mall? Can AI understand what you really mean from just a few words and respond thoughtfully? When intelligent vehicles can both take action independently and understand personalized needs, an exciting new challenge for the future of mobility is about to unfold.

From October 19 to 21, OMODA & JAECOO's Super Intelligent Experience Lab will take place as part of the "DRIVE TO THE NEXT VIBE" International User Summit. Centered on two advanced intelligent technologies, SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and SIAS (Super Intelligent AI Space), the event will bring together global media and guests to experience real-world scenarios, putting the vehicle's ability to take action and AI's ability to understand users to the test, while exploring new possibilities that intelligent technology brings to young people's lifestyles.









Your Car Comes to You and Parks Itself? SIVP Is Ready to Show What It Can Do



Imagine walking out of a shopping mall without having to search for your car in the parking lot. With a simple command, your vehicle comes directly to you. When it's pouring rain, you don't have to run through the parking lot. When it's scorching hot, you don't have to walk a long way under the sun. When you arrive at your destination, there is no need to maneuver repeatedly into a tight parking space, as the car can park itself. Just how convenient can intelligent mobility become?



This time, SIVP will enter real-world experience scenarios and take on a series of intelligent parking challenges. From remote vehicle summoning and complex parking spaces to obstacle avoidance, how will the vehicle perceive its surroundings, make decisions, and complete each task? The two key functions, "Come to You. Park for You", will be put to the test on site.









Beyond Following Commands, Can AI Understand Your Intentions? The AI Cockpit's EQ Challenge Begins!



If SIVP tests a vehicle's ability to take action, SIAS brings an even more engaging challenge in human-vehicle interaction.

When a single sentence contains multiple requests, can AI respond accurately? When users express themselves indirectly, can AI understand the intentions behind their words? OMODA & JAECOO's Super Intelligent AI Space will introduce a series of interactive experiences centered on four key capabilities: "Better Intent Understanding, Better Understanding of User Habits, Better Understanding of Emotions, and Better Understanding of Trends."









From natural language understanding and multi-command responses to personalized intelligent recommendations and AI virtual pets, SIAS makes intelligent interaction more natural while bringing greater personalization to the driving experience. Just how well can the cockpit of the future understand you? The answer will be revealed on site.



On one side is the ability to take action through intelligent vehicle summoning and intelligent parking. On the other is AI's emotional intelligence, demonstrated through understanding intentions and responding to individual preferences. Through SIVP and SIAS, OMODA & JAECOO is bringing intelligent technology closer to the lifestyles of young people.



On October 19, OMODA & JAECOO's Super Intelligent Experience Lab officially begins.



The next intelligent mobility experience awaits. See you there!



About OMODA & JAECOO



As a youthful, personalized global brand, OMODA & JAECOO lives by the vision of“Co-creating a Beautiful Life with Young People.” OMODA is dedicated to embracing pioneering global consumers, striving to build“the World's Leading Crossover Brand.” It delivers fashion-forward vehicles with cutting-edge design and futuristic technology to Gen Z, redefining trendy travel culture with a crossover attitude. JAECOO adheres to the philosophy of“From Classic, Beyond Classic,” and is committed to becoming a“Global Elegant Off-Road Brand.” With exceptional four-wheel drive performance, forward-thinking intelligent technologies, and outstanding safety features, it leads a new era of elegant off-road driving.

Born Green, OMODA & JAECOO leverages the world-leading SHS super hybrid technology (covering both PHEV and HEV) to offer the best hybrid solution for global users, driven by the core advantages of“Super High Power, Super Low Energy Consumption, and Super Long Combined Range.” At the same time, the brand is accelerating its BEV technology deployment, responding to diverse mobility needs with stronger and more comprehensive technological capabilities.

In terms of intelligence, the brand focuses on intelligent driving and intelligent cockpit. Powered by SIVP (Super Intelligent Valet Parking) and AI cockpit technologies as key enablers, it builds a full-scenario smart mobility experience and continues to lead the future of mobility. In addition, in collaboration with AiMOGA, the brand has developed robots that extend smart technology into diverse interactive scenarios, broadening the landscape of smart living.

Driven by deep insights into user needs, the brand hit one million in sales in just three years, setting the fastest growth record in the global automotive industry. To date, it has expanded into 77 markets worldwide, covering Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, Latin America, and the Middle East. Europe stands out as a particularly strong market – the brand has already entered 22 European countries and become one of the fastest-growing car brands.

Company: OMODA & JAECOO

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